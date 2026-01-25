Fernando Mendoza Joins Elite Company In College Football History

Fernando Mendoza became college football royalty as he led Indiana to a 16-0 record and a National Championship.

The Indiana quarterback completed 273-of-379 (72%) passes for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for 276 yards and seven touchdowns. He played especially well in the first two playoff games, with just five incompletions compared to eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in blowouts over Alabama and Oregon.

That made Mendoza one of just 18 players in college football history to win the Heisman Trophy and National Championship in the same season. And based on some of the recent names on that list, a successful professional career could be in store for Mendoza, the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Here's the full list.

2025: Fernando Mendoza, Indiana QB

2020: DeVonta Smith, Alabama WR

2019: Joe Burrow, LSU QB

2015: Derrick Henry, Alabama RB

2013: Jameis Winston, Florida State QB

2010: Cam Newton, Auburn QB

2009: Mark Ingram, Alabama RB

2004: Matt Leinart, USC QB

1997: Charles Woodson, Michigan CB

1996: Danny Wuerffel, Florida QB

1993: Charlie Ward, Florida State QB

1976: Tony Dorsett, Pittsburgh RB

1949: Leon Hart, Notre Dame Right End

1947: Johnny Lujack, Notre Dame QB

1945: Felix ‘Doc’ Blanchard, Army FB

1943: Angelo Bertelli, Notre Dame QB

1940: Bruce Smith, Minnesota RB

1938: Davey O’Brien, TCU QB

Part of what made Mendoza's season so incredible is where he began. Out of Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, Fla., he was considered a two-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite and ranked No. 2,149 overall, No. 140 among quarterbacks and No. 288 in Florida.

Mendoza's only Division I offers came from Cal, Yale, Florida International, Bryant, Lehigh and Pennsylvania. Following two seasons as Cal's starter, he was coveted by many top programs in the transfer portal, and was ultimately sold on coach Curt Cignetti's development plan at Indiana.

Going into the 2025 season, he was 24th in Heisman Trophy odds, according to ESPN. But after leading several late comeback drives and blowout victories in the regular season, Mendoza's season fittingly came full circle with a National Championship in his hometown against his hometown team, Miami.

It was cornerback Jamari Sharpe's interception that sealed the win, but Indiana may not have been in that position if it wasn't for Mendoza's gritty touchdown run on 4th and 5 in the fourth quarter. It'll go down as one of the best runs in college football history from one of just 18 players to win the Heisman Trophy and National Championship in the same season.

"Fernando trucked the linebacker, broke a few tackles," Cignetti said postgame. "Let me tell you, Fernando, I know he's great in interviews and comes off as the All-American guy, but he has the heart of a lion when it comes to competition. That guy competes like a warrior."

"He got really smacked a few times in this game. That one drive we kicked a field goal, there should have been two roughing the quarterbacks and one high hit to the head that weren't called. I'm all for letting them play, but when they cross the line you've got to call them. Can't say enough about his effort on that play and our team finding a way to get it done."

