How To Watch Indiana Women’s Exhibition Game Against Maryville
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana’s women’s basketball team takes to the hardwood for the first time on Wednesday as the Hoosiers take on Division II Maryville at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Indiana’s women did not take part in any basketball activities during Hoosier Hysteria on Oct. 17, so this is the first time to see the Hoosiers in the post-Mackenzie Holmes, post-Sara Scalia era.
• *** LIVE BLOG: Once the game starts, CLICK HERE to read our live blog written by Jack Ankony, including live updates, highlights and thoughts on the game.
How To Watch Indiana vs. Maryville
• Who: No. 25 Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) vs. Maryville
• What: Exhibition game.
• When: Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. ET
• Where: Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.
• TV: B1G-plus (Here’s information on how to watch.)
• Announcers: TBA.
• Radio: WBWB in Bloomington.
• Radio announcer: Austin Render.
• Last season: Indiana went 26-8 overall and finished 15-3 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers lost to South Carolina in the Sweet 16. Maryville finished 19-11 in 2024 and were picked fourth in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
Indiana offseason summary
• Departures: Mackenzie Holmes (19.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg), Sara Scalia (16.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.4 apg), Arielle Wisne (0.2 ppg).
• Additions: Shay Ciezki (11.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.4 apg at Penn State), Sydney Fenn (freshman), Valentyna Kadlecova (11.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.8 apg at Levhartice Chomutov in the Czech Republic), Karoline Striplin (7.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.7 apg at Tennessee), Faith Wiseman (freshman).
• Returners: Yarden Garzon (11.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg), Chloe Moore-McNeil (10.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 5 apg), Sydney Parrish (10.8 ppg, 6 rpg, 2.3 apg), Lexus Bargesser (4.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.8 apg), Lilly Meister (3.7 ppg), Lenée Beaumont (3 ppg), Julianna LaMendola (1.8 ppg), Henna Sandvik (0.9 ppg), Sharnecce Currie-Jelks (0.2 ppg).
Maryville summary
• Preseason so far: Maryville has played one exhibition game as the Saints earned an 81-66 victory at SIU-Edwardsville on Monday. The Saints were 9 of 37 from 3-point range as they took a 39-26 lead at halftime and never let go of the advantage.
Madyson Rigdon led the Saints with 19 points. Gracie Stugar added 18 points. Annika Pluemer (13) and Claire Rake (11) were also in double-figures. Maryville held SIUE under 30% shooting in the first three quarters of the game.
Maryville took down its second Division I team in the last three season. In 2022, Maryville knocked off Saint Louis 78-70.
Preseason ranking
AP preseason top 25: No. 25 Indiana
Meet the coaches
• Teri Moren, Indiana: Moren is in her 11th season at Indiana and has a career record of 226-99 with the Hoosiers. Her overall record in 22 years as a head coach is 425-229. Moren previously coached at Indiana State from 2010-14 and at the University of Indianapolis from 2000-07. Moren was also an assistant coach at Butler (1992-98), Northwestern (1998-2000) and Georgia Tech (2007-10). Moren, a Seymour, Ind. native, played collegiately at Purdue from 1988-92.
• Brita Hand, Maryville: Hand is in her third season at Maryville and has a career record of 34-24. Her overall record in five years as a head coach is 86-48. Hand was previously coach at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa. Prior to that, Hand was an assistant coach at William Penn University (2019-20), Illinois College (2018-19) and Truman State (2015-18). Hand played at Ashford University.
