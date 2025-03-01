How To Watch Indiana’s Women’s Basketball At Purdue
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Besides pride and the Barn Burner Trophy, there are significant stakes for both Indiana and Purdue as they finish the Big Ten regular season at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mackey Arena.
Indiana’s two-game losing streak has put the Hoosiers back into the jeopardy of having to play on the first day of the Big Ten Tournament. That’s a scenario best avoided, given that it would entail five games in five days to win the tourney.
There is one very far-fetched scenario where Indiana could lose to the Boilermakers and still avoid the first day of the Big Ten Tournament. It would require Wisconsin to win at Iowa and Northwestern to defeat Nebraska.
Apart from that, an Indiana loss would consign the Hoosiers to the long road at Gainbridge Fieldhouse starting on Wednesday.
For Purdue, the Boilermakers need to win to protect their place in the Big Ten Tournament period.
After their 92-85 victory at Penn State on Thursday, Purdue lifted itself above Northwestern, Rutgers and Penn State in the Big Ten standings. The bottom three teams get left out of the field.
Purdue got an assist from the Big Ten office this week when the conference that two games Northwestern didn’t play at Southern California and UCLA in January due to wildfires raging at the time were considered to be forfeited by the Wildcats. If those games hadn’t counted against the Wildcats, Northwestern would be tied with Purdue, albeit with an uneven amount of games played.
If Purdue doesn’t win on Sunday, it can be caught from behind by the Scarlet Knights, who win a direct tiebreaker with the Boilermakers. Rutgers has a winnable game against last-place Penn State, so the pressure will be on the Boilermakers to win.
Purdue wins a direct tiebreaker with Northwestern, so the Wildcats are not a threat in a tie between the two schools.
Here’s how to watch Indiana’s home game at Purdue.
How to watch Indiana at Purdue
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (17-11, 9-8) at Purdue Boilermakers (10-18, 3-14).
- What: Big Ten regular season game.
- When: Sunday, March 2 at 2 p.m. ET.
- Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.
- TV: Peacock.
- Radio: WBWB in Bloomington.
- Radio announcer: Austin Render.
- Last game: Indiana lost 74-60 to No. 19 Maryland and Purdue won at Penn State 92-85 on Thursday.
- Series history: Purdue leads 53-43. Indiana won 78-56 in the last meeting at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Feb. 15. The Hoosiers have won 12 in a row in the series. Purdue hasn’t won since 2019.
Statistics
Indiana Hoosiers
• Guards (as officially listed): Yarden Garzon (14 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.3 apg), Sydney Parrish (11.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg), Shay Ciezki (11.1 ppg, 2.8 apg), Chloe Moore-McNeil (9.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 4.4 apg), Lexus Bargesser (3.3 ppg), Julianna LaMendola (2.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg), Henna Sandvik (1.9 ppg), Valentyna Kadlecova (1.8 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Karoline Striplin (10.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg), Lilly Meister (6.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg), Faith Wiseman (0.3 ppg, 0.8 rpg), Sharnecce Currie-Jelks (0.3 ppg).
Purdue Boilermakers
• Guards: Destini Lombard (10 ppg, 3.3 rpg), Rashunda Jones (9.8 ppg, 3.7 apg, 3.3 rpg), Sophie Swanson (8.8 ppg), Ella Collier (6.2 ppg), McKenna Layden (4.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg), Mahi Petree (2.6 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Reagan Bass (7.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg), Kendall Puryear (7.5 ppg), Lana McCarthy (6.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg).
Rankings
• Neither team is ranked.
Meet the coaches
• Teri Moren, Indiana: Moren is in her 11th season at Indiana and has a record of 243-110 with the Hoosiers. Her overall record in 22 years as a head coach is 442-240. Moren has been Big Ten Coach of the Year twice (2016, 2023). Moren previously coached at Indiana State from 2010-14 and at the University of Indianapolis from 2000-07. Moren was also an assistant coach at Butler (1992-98), Northwestern (1998-2000) and Georgia Tech (2007-10). Moren, a Seymour, Ind. native, played collegiately at Purdue from 1988-92.
• Katie Gearlds, Purdue: Gearlds is in her fourth season at Purdue with a 61-63 overall record and a 24-46 mark in Big Ten play. Purdue made the WNIT Great 8 last season and the WNIT record round in her first season. The Boilermakers reached the 2023 NCAA Tournament and lost in the First Four. Prior to Purdue, Gearlds coached the University of Marian from 2013-21 and had a 227-49 record with two NAIA Division II national championships.
