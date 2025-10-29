Indiana Enters Race for Ohio State Decommit and Top Prospect Marcus Johnson
After losing out on both Taylen Kinney and Deron Rippey Jr. in the class of 2026, Indiana was seemingly at a loss for lead guard options to replace Conor Enright after the 2025-2026 season. The transfer portal is always a great option, but adding top-notch high school talent can be a true game-changer for a program.
Indiana pursuing former Ohio State commit Marcus Johnson
But, on Monday, a perfect opportunity fell into the Hoosiers’ lap: former Ohio State commit Marcus Johnson. A top-50 guard and No. 4 point guard in the nation, Johnson may be just the solution head coach Darian DeVries and his staff are looking for.
The 6-foot-2 guard had been committed to Ohio State since April of 2024, but elected to decommit from the program on Monday. An Ohio native, Johnson suits up for Garfield Heights – a high school just outside of Cleveland. Indiana quickly reached out to Johnson after his decommitment from Ohio State, per Sam Kayser.
As of now, the Hoosiers already have a 2026 commit in combo guard Prince-Alexander Moody. Theoretically, adding Johnson would give Indiana one of – if not the best – backcourt recruiting classes in the country. Landing Johnson could be the monumental, program-altering moment Indiana needs to reestablish itself as a college basketball blue blood.
Scouting Marcus Johnson
So, what would DeVries and Co. be getting in Johnson – if they managed to coax him to Bloomington? A flat-out dominant and pure scorer.
Arguably the best one-on-one scorer in the nation, Johnson can get to his spots at will. He has one of the nastiest step-backs the high school game has seen in a long time, and an equally exceptional midrange pull-up.
As if that isn’t enough, Johnson also has every floater imaginable, and can attack the basket with the best of them. Few high school players will come to the high-major level with a more polished scoring package than Johnson will enter with.
As for the rest of his game, Johnson will need to improve in a few aspects. Facilitating isn’t exactly a skill issue for Johnson, it’s more of a willingness. But especially as a public school product, Johnson’s shoot-first mentality is no fault of his own.
He’s been the guy since Day One, and has surely been encouraged to launch without a second thought. Once he adjusts to playing alongside equally gifted players, he’ll likely be able to thrive as a passer.
Defensively, his slimmer frame and relative lack of size at 6-foot-2 will make life tough as a true freshman, and given he isn’t an otherworldly athlete, he’s unlikely to ever be an all-conference level defender, but, in time, he should be able to hold his own on that end.