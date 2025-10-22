Conor Enright Scouting Report: Indiana Basketball 2025-2026
In the coming days and weeks leading up to Indiana's Nov. 5 regular-season opener at Bloomington’s Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Indiana on SI will share a scouting report for each Hoosier scholarship player listed on the team's official roster. Today, in the eighth of 13, we take a look at guard Conor Enright.
Conor Enright's projected fit and impact at Indiana
More Hoosier scouting reports
C Andrej Acimovic
F Sam Alexis
F Reed Bailey
G Tayton Conerway
F Tucker DeVries
G Nick Dorn
G Jason Drake
Where is Conor Enright from?
A perfect embodiment of the new era of college basketball, Enright began his career at Drake in 2021-2022, before transferring up to DePaul last season, and now finds himself at Indiana – and by no coincidence.
Enright played his first three collegiate seasons (took a redshirt as a freshman) under head coach Darian DeVries at Drake, and after spending a year away from DeVries, decided to reunite with his former head coach, along with his former teammate in Tucker DeVries.
Originally from Mundelein, Illinois, the 6-foot-1 guard was unranked coming out of high school, per 247 Sports, and ultimately picked Drake over fellow Missouri Valley Conference squad Southern Illinois.
Conor Enright 2024-2025 season
At DePaul, Enright got high-major experience in the Big East, and started all 23 games he was active in. An old-school, traditional point guard, Enright was a table-setter in every sense of the phrase for the Blue Demons a year ago, averaging 6.2 assists per outing.
He added a solid 7.5 points and 3.3 rebounds, while snagging 0.7 steals per game on the other end.
Scouting Conor Enright
A truly fantastic facilitator, Enright plays with poise, and consistently makes the right play. He’s always on balance and under control, allowing him to make just about any pass in any situation, despite being relatively undersized, even for a point guard.
Offensively, aside from his passing, Enright doesn’t provide tremendous value elsewhere. He’s been an up-and-down long-distance shooter throughout his career, but has shot 37.1 percent from deep in three seasons, albeit on lower volume (2.6 attempts per game).
Enright is a respectable threat going downhill, but doesn’t finish exceptionally well given his shorter stature and lack of vertical explosion. (He does have a solid first step, though.)
Defensively, Enright is scrappy, and his effort can’t be questioned. But, once again, his size makes life quite difficult – although he’s far from a liability.
Conor Enright explains his choice to reunite with Darian DeVries
“He recruited me to West Virginia, [but] I’m just not one that wants to go far from home… When he went to Indiana, I decided to enter the portal. That’s a school that I’ve been a fan of, because my brother went here for a long time. Just having that connection [and] I love what DeVries does, I love playing for him.. It’s kind of a no-brainer to want to come here. Reached out, talked to him, and a couple of the other guys, and, done deal,” Enright told The Field of 68 on his decision to come to Indiana, and reunite with DeVries.
What we expect from Conor Enright
Given his playmaking ability, Enright will have control of the offensive reins as the starting point guard, but will almost certainly be the lowest-volume shooter in that first unit.
Loaded throughout the rest of the starting lineup with high-level scorers, Enright’s ability to set up his teammates, while ensuring the ball doesn’t stick in his own hands within the flow of the halfcourt offense will be imperative in allowing Indiana’s offense to thrive.
And with a gifted perimeter defender alongside Enright in the backcourt in Tayton Conerway, expect the DePaul transfer to have some pressure taken off him defensively, although the lack of rim-protection behind the pair of guards remains a key concern.