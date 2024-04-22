Luke Goode Enters Transfer Portal; Indiana Predicted Landing Spot
Following three seasons at Illinois, Luke Goode has entered the transfer portal.
Goode is listed as a 6-foot-7, 205-pound guard/forward. He was most impactful for the Illini from the 3-point line, shooting 38.8% across 219 career attempts.
Goode plans to visit Indiana on Thursday and Friday. On3's Jamie Shaw predicted Monday morning that Goode would transfer to Indiana. Shaw is 293-for-338, or 86.69%, on all-time predictions.
Goode, a graduate of Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Ind., has several ties to Indiana. His father, Craig, played football at Indiana, and so did his uncle, Trent Green. His younger brother currently attends Indiana. Goode's player bio on the Illinois roster says he credits former Indiana player Matt Roth for influencing his basketball career, “He has trained me since eighth grade.”
Goode had six double-digit scoring games this past season, including an 11-point effort in a win over Indiana on Jan. 27, when he made 3-of-8 3-point attempts. Goode was asked postgame what that performance against Indiana meant to him and his family.
“I’m going to save the trash talk for personal, between us, through our text messages, but I’m going to go out and give him a tough time,” Goode said. “My brother brought friends today and I told him, ‘No IU gear in the family section,’ so that was one of the big things.”
“To get a win against IU, especially the home state team, is special. It means a little bit more every year, so it’s good to get a win.”
Indiana still has three open scholarships heading into the 2024-25 season. Coach Mike Woodson lost Xavier Johnson, Anthony Walker, Kel'el Ware (NBA), CJ Gunn (DePaul), Kaleb Banks (Tulane) and Payton Sparks (Ball State) from last season, but has replaced them with five-star freshman Bryson Tucker, Washington State transfer guard Myles Rice, Arizona transfer center Oumar Ballo and Stanford guard transfer Kanaan Carlyle.
The Hoosiers ranked 12th in the Big Ten and 273rd nationally out of 363 teams with a 32.4% 3-point percentage last season, and Goode's track record would help in that area. He has three years of Big Ten experience under his belt and one year of remaining eligibility.
As a junior in 2023-24, Goode averaged 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds while playing 20.1 minutes per game, making seven starts and appearing in 38 games. He shot 39.7% from the field, 38.9% from 3-point range and 65.2% from the free throw line. He helped Illinois go 29-9, earn a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and reach the Elite Eight, where the Illini lost to the eventual NCAA champion UConn Huskies.
Goode's sophomore season in 2022-23 was limited to 10 games off the bench as he recovered from surgery to repair a bone fracture in his left foot suffered on Oct. 22. When healthy, he shot 42.1% from 3-point range. As a freshman, he played 8.9 minutes per game in 28 appearances off the bench and averaged 2.0 points per game while shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.
Goode originally committed to Illinois in the class of 2021 as a four-star recruit, ranked No. 103 in the nation. Indiana did not offer Goode out of high school, but he received offers from Maryland, Butler, Iowa, IUPUI, Louisville, Michigan State, Northwestern, Stanford and Xavier.