Incoming Indiana Freshman Trent Sisley Named MVP At Montverde Academy
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Incoming Indiana basketball freshman Trent Sisley spent just one season at Florida-based prep school Montverde Academy, but the Lincoln City, Ind. native made it count.
Sisley was named MVP of Montverde Academy’s 2025 team. Peegs.com first reported Sisley’s accomplishment.
Sisley averaged 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Eagles. Sisley was third-leading scorer behind CJ Ingram (12.6 ppg) and Hudson Greer (10.8 ppg), but Sisley was Montverde’s most accurate 3-point shooter at 44%. Sisley made 21 of 48 attempts from long range.
Montverde, an Orlando, Fla. area prep school that does not play a traditional high school basketball schedule, went 19-8 in its nationwide schedule. The Eagles took part in the Chipotle Nationals at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers in April. Montverde lost 67-52 to Dynamic Prep in the competition.
Sisley originally played at Heritage Hills High School in southwestern Indiana. Sisley averaged 19.9, 26.3 and 24.2 points in his three seasons at Heritage Hills.
Sisley was the only Class of 2025 player to be successfully recruited by former Indiana men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson. Sisley fits the mold of what new coach Darian DeVries likes to have in his players. He is 6-foot-7 and can spread the floor with his shooting ability.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- CARLYLE HEADED TO FLORIDA ATLANTIC: Former Indiana guard Kanaan Carlyle has confirmed his next basketball destination. CLICK HERE.
- MGBAKO, BATES LEAD EX-HOOSIERS AT NBA COMBINE: Former Hoosiers Mackenzie Mgbako and Tamar Bates took part in the NBA Combine in Chicago. CLICK HERE.
- WOODSON ADDRESSES INDIANA FANS: In a social media post, Mike Woodson expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to coach his alma mater. CLICK HERE.