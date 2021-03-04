Here's What Archie Miller Said After Loss at Michigan State

Indiana suffered its fourth-straight loss on Tuesday night, falling to Michigan State 64-58 in East Lansing. Indiana coach Archie Miller did a brief session with the media afterward.

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Indiana coach Archie Miller met with the media for three minutes and 54 seconds on Tuesday night after his Hoosiers lost 64-58 to Michigan State.

He made an opening statement and then answered four questions before the interview was ended. He addressed the performance on Michigan State's Aaron Henry, the struggles that Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis dealt with, the poor three-point shooting, and how the pressure of reaching the NCAA tournament had anything to do with the team's recent struggles.

It was his shortest postgame interview of the season.

Indiana is now 12-13 on the season and 7-11 on the year. The Hoosiers have lost to Michigan State twice in the past 10 days.

Here's the complete interview:

Indiana has one more regular season left, on Saturday afternoon against Purdue at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Following that, the Hoosiers will play in the Big Ten Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The first-round games begin on Wednesday.

Indiana likely will play on Thursday as the No. 10 seed. Here is the latest Big Ten Tournament pairings projection: CLICK HERE

