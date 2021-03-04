Here's What Archie Miller Said After Loss at Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Indiana coach Archie Miller met with the media for three minutes and 54 seconds on Tuesday night after his Hoosiers lost 64-58 to Michigan State.
He made an opening statement and then answered four questions before the interview was ended. He addressed the performance on Michigan State's Aaron Henry, the struggles that Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis dealt with, the poor three-point shooting, and how the pressure of reaching the NCAA tournament had anything to do with the team's recent struggles.
It was his shortest postgame interview of the season.
Indiana is now 12-13 on the season and 7-11 on the year. The Hoosiers have lost to Michigan State twice in the past 10 days.
Here's the complete interview:
Indiana has one more regular season left, on Saturday afternoon against Purdue at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Following that, the Hoosiers will play in the Big Ten Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The first-round games begin on Wednesday.
Indiana likely will play on Thursday as the No. 10 seed. Here is the latest Big Ten Tournament pairings projection: CLICK HERE
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- TOM BREW COLUMN: Here Indiana has lost four games in a row now, and they've lost in many different ways. The end result, sadly, remains the same. CLICK HERE
- SPARTANS TOP HOOSIERS: Aaron Henry goes wild in the final five minutes and Michigan State beats Indiana. Here's the game story. CLICK HERE
- NIT MOVING TO TEXAS FOR 2021: The NIT Tournament will be played this year, but only with 16 teams and all in Texas. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA SCHEDULE: Here's in Indiana's complete men's basketball schedule, with links to all of the game stories and Tom Brew columns throughout the year. CLICK HERE