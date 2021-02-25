VIDEO: Here's Archie Miller's Full Postgame Press Conference After Rutgers Loss
Indiana coach Archie Miller spoke for 10 minutes after Indiana's 74-63 loss at Rutgers on Wednesday night. Here's the full video interview.
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Indiana's defense fell apart in the second half on Wednesday night, and Rutgers took advantage, running out to an easy 74-63 victory at the Rutgers Athletic Center.
The loss dropped Indiana to 12-11 on the season and 7-9 on the year, with three regular season games remaining. Fourth-year Indiana coach Archie Miller needs to win all three games, or he will become the first Hoosiers coach in Big Ten history to not post a winning record in any of his first four league seasons.
Miller met with the media after the game and spoke for 10 minutes. He had an opening statement and answered six questions,
Here's the full video interview:
