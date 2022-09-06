Indiana Athletics Announces Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Scott Dolson, Indiana University Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, announced the school's 39th Hall of Fame class on Tuesday. The six inductees bring the Indiana Athletics Hall of Fame to 243 total individuals.

According to a press release, Ashley Benson (Volleyball, 2007-10), Jenn Cristy (Women's Swimming, 1998-01), Don Fischer (Play-by-Play Announcer, 1973-present), Lin Loring (Women's Tennis Coach, 1977-2017), Tina Parrott (Women's Track and Field, 1983-86), and D.J. White (Men's Basketball, 2005-08) will be officially inducted at the annual Hall of Fame dinner on Friday, Oct. 14, and will be recognized at halftime of the Indiana-Maryland football game at Memorial Stadium the following day.

"It's been three years since we've been able to welcome a new class to the IU Athletics Hall of Fame due to the pandemic, so we are especially excited to announce this star-studded group that includes iconic student-athletes, coaches, and contributors to our department," Dolson said. "Indiana University has one of the most storied traditions of success in intercollegiate athletics of any program in the nation, and that's due to the remarkable achievements and efforts and individuals like these six. I look forward to welcoming them to the Hall of Fame in October, and to thanking them for all they have done to add to our rich history."

Ashley Benson joins her father Kent Benson, a member of the undefeated 1976 men's basketball team, as the only parent-child duo to reach the Indiana Athletics Hall of Fame. Ashley was a two-time All-American with the Indiana volleyball program, and she was named Indiana's Female Athlete of the Year for the 2010-2011 season.

Cristy won five Big Ten event championships from 1998 to 2021. As a senior, she advanced to the NCAA Championships and earned All-America honors in two individual events and five relays.

Fischer, also know as the 'Voice of the Hoosiers,' is in the midst of his 50th season in the broadcast booth for football and men's basketball. He's been honored as the National Sports Media Association's Indiana Sportscaster of the Year 27 times, and he was awarded with the Indiana University Bicentennial Award in 2019. Fischer has called more than 2,000 games, including four NCAA Men's Basketball Championship games.

Thanks to a 40-year coach career, Loring is the winningest coach in the history of women's intercollegiate tennis. He won 804 of 846 matches as a coach, including a 104-match Big Ten unbeaten streak 1979-85 and eight straight Big Ten titles from 1987-94. The 1982 women's tennis AIAW national team championship remains the lone national team title won by an Indiana women's sports program.

During her junior year in 1985, Parrott became the first female Indiana student-athlete in any sport to win an individual NCAA title when she won the 800-meter run at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships. And by the end of her senior season, Parrott finished her career with four individual Big Ten titles, five Big Ten relay championships, and three All-America honors.

White recently announced his retirement from basketball after a 14-year professional career, and now he'll be inducted into the Indiana Athletics Hall of Fame. White was the Big Ten Player of the Year and a second-team All-American in 2008 after averaging 17.4 points and 10.3 rebounds. He ranks 18th in program history in points with 1,447, 12th in rebounds with 748 and third in blocks with 198.

"It's an honor to welcome all those selected today for induction in the IU Athletics Hall of Fame," Indiana men's basketball coach Mike Woodson said. "Congratulations.”

