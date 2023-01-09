VIDEO: Northwestern's Boo Buie, Robbie Beran React to Win Over Indiana
Northwestern guard Boo Buie led the Wildcats with 26 points on 10-for-18 shooting, and Robbie Beran added 13 points and five rebounds.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Northwestern upset the No. 15 Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall, 84-83 on Sunday to move to 12-3 overall and 3-1 in Big Ten play.
Boo Buie led the Wildcats with 26 points on 10-for-18 shooting. Here's video of Buie's postgame press conference.
Robbie Beran scored 13 points with five rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal. Here's video of Beran's postgame press conference.
