Indiana Basketball 2024-25 Big Ten Opponents Revealed
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten announced conference opponents for the 2024-25 men's basketball season on Wednesday.
The conference will expand to 18 teams next season, with the addition of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington. However, the Big Ten will maintain its 20-game conference schedule format, which means each team will play three opponents both at home and on the road, seven opponents only at home and seven opponents only on the road.
Here are Indiana's Big Ten opponents for the 2024-25 season. Dates, times and television information will be announced at a later date.
Home only
Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Rutgers, UCLA, USC
Away only
Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin
Home and away
Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue
