Hoosiers Now

Indiana Basketball 2024-25 Big Ten Opponents Revealed

As it expands to 18 teams, the Big Ten announced Indiana's conference opponents for the 2024-25 basketball season on Monday.

Jack Ankony

Indiana Head Coach Mike Woodson talks with Trey Galloway (32).
Indiana Head Coach Mike Woodson talks with Trey Galloway (32). / Rich Janzaruk/Herald Times / USA TODAY

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten announced conference opponents for the 2024-25 men's basketball season on Wednesday.

The conference will expand to 18 teams next season, with the addition of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington. However, the Big Ten will maintain its 20-game conference schedule format, which means each team will play three opponents both at home and on the road, seven opponents only at home and seven opponents only on the road.

Here are Indiana's Big Ten opponents for the 2024-25 season. Dates, times and television information will be announced at a later date.

Home only

Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Rutgers, UCLA, USC

Away only

Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin

Home and away

Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue

Related stories on Indiana basketball

Published |Modified
Jack Ankony

JACK ANKONY