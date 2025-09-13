Indiana Basketball 2025-26 Scouting Reports: Sam Alexis
In the coming days and weeks leading up to Indiana's Nov. 5 regular-season opener at Bloomington’s Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Indiana on SI will share a scouting report for each Hoosier player listed on the team's official roster. Today, in the second of 17, we take a look at forward Sam Alexis.
More Hoosier scouting reports
C Andrej Acimovic
Sam Alexis, 6-foot-9 forward
Where he’s from
Originally from Apopka, Florida, Alexis attended Apopka High School and graduated in 2022, before heading to Chattanooga for his first two seasons of college basketball. Last year, Alexis transferred to Florida, providing solid minutes off the bench (appeared in 24 games), while winning a national championship in the process.
What he’s done
As a freshman at Chattanooga, Alexis registered 11.8 minutes per game, scoring 5.0 points and snagging 3.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 52.1 percent from the field.
Taking a massive leap as a sophomore, Alexis averaged 10.8 points (55.0 percent from the field) and 9.1 rebounds, but, most impressively, blocked a conference-leading 2.1 shots per game. He earned All-Southern honors, along with being named to the Southern All-Defense team.
Using that second-year campaign as a launching board to a high-major program, Alexis wound up at Florida, in the midst of a stacked frontcourt. He played just 11.9 minutes per game, while averaging 4.7 points and 3.5 rebounds, but was a valuable back-end rotational player on the national champions.
His game
Ultra-lengthy and semi-springy, Alexis has that coveted combination of size and athleticism at the forward position. He’s a constant lob-threat and all-around solid finisher at the basket. Not exactly the focal point of a team’s offensive scheme, Alexis’ impact is felt elsewhere.
He can score in the post (Alexis loves a drop-step to his left hand or a baby-hook with the right) and facilitates extremely well from the mid-post – especially on back cuts – but he’s most effective doing the dirty work. Putbacks, finishing drop-offs, rim-running, rebounding and blocking shots (more on that later) is where Alexis shines.
He’s still shown a jumper, but is a career 28.6 percent shooter from deep. In the same vein, Alexis has showcased driving ability, but it’s not quite a strong suit.
Defensively, though, he’s an absolute menace. He has great lateral agility at his size to keep opponents in front, but thrives as a shot-blocker and glass-cleaner. His raw numbers are impressive, but his effect goes beyond the basic stats.
A true shot-deterrer, Alexis can send back shots as the on-ball defender, or in help. The kind of presence always felt by offensive players, Alexis often discourages offensive players from even attacking the basket, let alone putting up a shot.
As a rebounder, Alexis is the full package: next-level effort and grit, size, athleticism and anticipation – hence his 9.1 rebounds per game as a sophomore.
What they’re saying
“The thing that I like the best is his rebounding effort night-in and night-out. He’s playing more controlled and that’s big for a sophomore. He’s going to continue to get better,” said Chattanooga head coach Dan Earl following a 22-point, 15-rebound performance from Alexis in his sophomore year.
What we expect
Alexis has the ability to work himself into the starting lineup, but will likely start his season in a sixth-man role. Expect Alexis to be one of the first Hoosiers off the bench in every game, making his impact felt as a rim-protector and rebounder on defense, while giving Indiana a post presence and play-finisher on offense – at the bare minimum.
Now, if his jumper comes around – and considering his mechanics are encouraging enough, that’s a real possibility – then Alexis would immediately slide into the starting lineup, and would potentially become a primary piece of Indiana’s attack on both ends.