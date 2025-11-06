Hoosiers Now

Indiana Basketball Rolls Past Alabama A&M, Wins by 47 to Open Darian DeVries Era

Indiana men's basketball took a convincing 98-51 win over Alabama A&M on Wednesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

Indiana's Tayton Conerway celebrates during the first half Nov. 5, 2025, against Alabama A&M at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Indiana's Tayton Conerway celebrates during the first half Nov. 5, 2025, against Alabama A&M at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Tayton Conerway could've taken the layup.

Instead, Indiana men's basketball's sixth-year senior guard threw the ball high atop the backboard, where it bounced back and into the soaring arms of senior forward Reed Bailey, who flushed a dunk and sent fans at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall into an arm-raising frenzy.

Bailey's emphatic flush gave the Hoosiers their first 40-point lead over Alabama A&M on Wednesday night, and Indiana never let its foot off the gas, racing to a 98-51 victory in its first regular season game under coach Darian DeVries.

The Hoosiers shot 62.1% from the field and were 10-for-24 shooting from beyond the arc. They went 16 of 16 at the free throw line and outrebounded the Bulldogs, 42-19. Indiana dished 23 assists to only 11 turnovers.

Senior forward Reed Bailey led Indiana in scoring with 21 points on 7-for-9 shooting, and he added five rebounds and two assists. Sixth-year senior guard Lamar Wilkerson notched 19 points on 7-for-13 shooting, including 4 of 10 from beyond the arc, and he tallied two assists and three steals.

Fifth-year senior forward Tucker DeVries had an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double, and he eclipsed 2,000 career points in his Hoosier debut. Senior forward Sam Alexis scored 17 points on 6-for-7 shooting while adding eight rebounds. Conerway also reached double figures, recording 14 points.

Indiana led 14-5 at the under-16 timeout and 23-5 at the under-12 break, and the Hoosiers took their first 20-point lead, 27-7, with 10:48 remaining in the first half. Their lead grew to 30 points at the five-minute mark and climaxed at 36 points as senior guard Tayton Conerway hit a buzzer-beating layup to close the half with a 58-22 advantage.

The 36-point edge marked Indiana's largest halftime lead since Dec. 19, 2011, when it led Howard 52-15 en route to a 107-50 win.

Wilkerson led all scorers with 15 points at the break while Indiana shot 61.3% from the field and 6 of 14 from 3-point range.

In the second half, Indiana overwhelmed Alabama A&M inside. Of the Hoosiers' 40 second-half points, 26 came in the paint. The Hoosiers shot 63% from the floor after halftime.

Indiana returns to action at 1 p.m. Sunday against Marquette at the United Center in Chicago.

