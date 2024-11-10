Indiana Basketball Availability Report Against Eastern Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten has released Indiana's availability report for Sunday's game against Eastern Illinois.
Indiana senior guard Anthony Leal will miss his second straight game. He played in both exhibition games, but did not play in Indiana's season opener against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. Sophomore walk-on Ian Stephens will also miss his second straight game.
Indiana senior center Oumar Ballo popped up on the availability report, listed as questionable. He has played in both exhibition games and Wednesday's regular season game. Against SIUE, he scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds in 28 minutes of play.
If Ballo doesn't play Sunday, Indiana may opt for a smaller starting lineup, perhaps with Trey Galloway or Luke Goode replacing Ballo. Galloway was the first Hoosier off the bench against SIUE, replacing fellow guard Kanaan Carlyle. Goode was second, subbing in for Ballo. Even without Ballo, Indiana would still have a good amount of size in the starting lineup, with 6-foot-9 Mackenzie Mgbako and Malik Reneau.
The other player listed questionable is senior walk-on Shaan Burke.
Sunday's game between No. 17 Indiana and Eastern Illinois is scheduled for noon ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. It will be broadcast on Big Ten-plus.
