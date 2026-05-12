Big Ten Announces Indiana Basketball’s Opponents for 2026-27 Season

On Tuesday, the Big Ten announced the opponents' draw for each league team for the 2026-2027 basketball season. Dates, times and television designations will be announced at a later date.



There are no easy draws in the Big Ten but Darian DeVries and the Hoosiers have to be pleased with the opportunity their schedule will present this coming season.

First Look at Indiana's 2026-27 Big Ten Basketball Schedule Rotation

Where we'll be & who we'll see in the B1G. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Zb5OrSXkeQ — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 12, 2026

Home Only

Illinois Fighting Illini

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan State Spartans

Ohio State Buckeyes

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

UCLA Bruins

USC Trojans

Away Only

Iowa Hawkeyes

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Oregon Ducks

Penn State Nittany Lions

Washington Huskies

Wisconsin Badgers

Home and Away

Maryland Terrapins

Northwestern Wildcats

Purdue Boilermakers

Huge Games at Assembly Hall

The Indiana Hoosiers do not currently have a marquee home game scheduled in the non-conference, but season ticket holders will have plenty of chances to see high-profile opponents once Big Ten play tips off.

The Hoosiers do not travel to Ann Arbor, East Lansing, Columbus or Champaign, but it seems very possible they will play five or six different top 25 teams in league home games.



The reigning national champions will visit and Michigan figures to again be in the top five nationally. Illinois is loaded and projected to join the Wolverines near the top of the polls, while Ohio State, UCLA and Michigan State are all solidly expected to be in the top 25.

Of the ten Big Ten home games, the only teams unexpected to be ranked are Rutgers, USC, Maryland and Northwestern. That means a lot of excitement at Assembly Hall and plenty of chances to secure important Quad One victories for IU's NCAA Tournament resume.



Discuss IU's 2026-2027 schedule and roster construction on the Hoosier Huddle forums

Favorable Road Trips Still Present Fierce Challenges

It is immensely tempting to look at IU's road schedule and begin projecting wins for the Indiana Hoosiers. It's important to remember that although IU does not have to play at teams like Illinois or Michigan, life on the road in the Big Ten is brutal and there are still several very challenging games for Darian DeVries' new roster.



IU's struggles at the Kohl Center are well-documented and there are few places in the Big Ten that are tougher to play than Nebraska or Purdue.



The Minnesota Golden Gophers should be improved and IU lost at "The Barn" this past season and there's no question Ben McCollum will make winning at Iowa a gigantic challenge.



In addition, the Hoosiers will have two opportunities to finally knock off the Northwestern Wildcats and break an inexplicable streak of ignominy against Chris Collins' team.

Huge Year Two For Darian DeVries

After a disappointing first campaign as the head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers, Darian DeVries reset the roster and brought in six transfer players that formed one of the nation's best portal classes.



He is supplementing those new additions with four incoming freshmen, three of whom are ranked in the top 80 nationally, as well as the return of sophomore Trent Sisley.



Even before the expansion of the NCAA Tournament, it felt imperative for the Hoosiers to make the NCAA Tournament. This rather favorable Big Ten schedule draw sets the table for exciting opportunities for the revamped Indiana roster, and the pressure will be on to capitalize.