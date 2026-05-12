How Lamar Wilkerson, Tucker DeVries Fared at NBA G-League Combine – And the Next Step

Fairly quickly, the page has already been turned in Bloomington – and for good reason. After a middling 18-14 season in 2025-26 (which ended without an NCAA Tournament appearance), Indiana has seen its roster turned over and the Hoosiers have built a highly-touted incoming class.

But although the first year of the Darian DeVries era was mostly a lost cause, there were two bright spots: Lamar Wilkerson and Tucker DeVries.



Arguably, the younger DeVries left some meat on the bone in his final college season (averaged a career-low 13.7 points and shot a career-worst 33.3 percent from deep), but he still was one of two key contributors.

The other – Wilkerson – was an unexpectedly dominant force. He was supposed to be one of Indiana’s go-to options, but the expectation wasn’t that Wilkerson would average 20.9 points while hitting 3.3 triples at a sterling 37.8-percent clip.

Now, with both players fresh out of eligibility, they’re each seeking an opportunity at the next level. And after receiving an invitation to the NBA G-League Combine, both Wilkerson and DeVries were afforded their first chance to garner true NBA buzz.

How Tucker DeVries and Lamar Wilkerson fared at the G-League Combine

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Tyler Kropp (1) defends Indiana Hoosiers forward Tucker Devries (12) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Tucker DeVries

In his first outing, DeVries scored four points as he went 1-for-4 from the field (all three-pointers) and 1-for-3 from the free-throw line while collecting five rebounds in nearly 19 minutes.



In DeVries’ second contest, he was scoreless, going 0-for-4 from the field (all three-pointers again) while chipping in two rebounds and one assist.

Lamar Wilkerson

Mar 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Lamar Wilkerson (3) reacts as time winds down during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Wilkerson scored seven points as he went 2-for-7 from the field (and 1-for-5 from deep) while going 2-for-2 from the charity stripe in his first game. He also added two rebounds and two assists.



That performance was followed up by a 2-for-5 showing from deep (only took threes), along with one rebound and one assist in his second outing. (All stats via Draft Express' Jonathan Givony.)

What is the next step for Tucker DeVries and Lamar Wilkerson?

Nov 5, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Lamar Wilkerson (3) and Indiana Hoosiers forward Tucker Devries (12) celebrate after the game against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Without an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine (top performers at the G-League combine receive one), neither DeVries nor Wilkerson will have another opportunity to showcase their abilities in front of NBA front offices. As a result, it’s very unlikely either hear their name called in the upcoming draft.

But expect both DeVries and Wilkerson to sign undrafted contracts with NBA teams, as each appears poised to start off their next-level journeys in the G-League.

With DeVries’ combination of size, shooting and passing, he should flourish in the G-League, although his lack of athleticism may make an NBA career an uphill climb.

Meanwhile, Wilkerson, who has a dynamic scoring package headlined by a knockdown jumper, has the tools to develop into a valuable NBA piece. But even if that becomes a reality, it likely won’t occur until he has spent some time in the G-League.