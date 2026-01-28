Indiana Basketball Gets Commitment from 4-Star Recruit Trevor Manhertz

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After beating archrival Purdue on Tuesday night, Indiana men's basketball kept its momentum rolling on the recruiting trail.



Four-star forward Trevor Manhertz committed to the Hoosiers on Wednesday, he announced in a social media post. Manhertz, who visited Bloomington on Nov. 19, chose Indiana over Louisville and Duke.



"After thoughtful consideration, and with the support of my family, I would like to announce that I will be re-classifying into 2026 and committing to Indiana University," Manhertz said in an X post. "Go Hoosiers."



The 6-foot-8, 185-pound Manhertz was originally part of the 2026 recruiting class but re-classified to 2027. However, he will re-classify back to the 2026 class and play collegiately next season.

Manhertz is ranked No. 52 in the 247Sports Composite, which rates him as the 15th-best small forward. The Cary, North Carolina, native attends Christ School and is the state's third-best player, according to 247Sports.



Indiana has two four-star signees in its 2026 recruiting class with forward Vaughn Karvala and guard Prince-Alexander Moody. The Hoosiers already have one commitment for their 2027 class in four-star guard Chase Branham.



Manhertz, who's lauded as a big-bodied shooter, is Indiana's third top-75 commitment in coach Darian DeVries' first 10 months on the job.

What Manhertz's commitment means to Indiana basketball

The Hoosiers will lose six seniors to graduation in guards Lamar Wilkerson, Tayton Conerway and Conor Enright and forwards Tucker DeVries, Reed Bailey and Sam Alexis. Others on their 13-scholarship roster may opt for the transfer portal. There may only be a few returners from DeVries' first team.



DeVries will have to rebuild his roster once again through the transfer portal, but he said in his introductory press conference last spring that he still wants his program to be rooted in recruiting, retention and development



Manhertz, along with Karvala and Moody, gives the Hoosiers a strong platform to launch from as DeVries tries to build a sustained giant.

Meet Indiana's other two signees in 2026

DeVries broke down the skill sets of Karvala and Moody during his radio show Jan. 5. DeVries said he "love(s)" what both players bring to Bloomington.



"Vaughn brings some great athleticism, great length," DeVries said. "He can shoot the ball. At 6-foot-6, he's one of those guys that he can go block it and pin it off the glass with two hands. So that might be one of the most impressive things he does, too. And it's, I mean, he comes from out of nowhere. So, very excited about his skill level and his athleticism and length and what he can do.



"And then Prince is a guy that's getting just getting better and better every day. And he's playing at a very high level right now. Really competitive kid. He can guard. He can, you know, hit threes. He can play in the mid range. He can finish and create for others."