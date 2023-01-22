Indiana's Race Thompson Dressed for Warmups, Game-Time Decision Against Michigan State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana forward Race Thompson is dressed for warmups prior to the Hoosiers matchup against Michigan State on Sunday at Noon ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. He is considered a game-time decision.

Indiana released this statement an hour before tipoff.

"Indiana senior forward Race Thompson has dressed out for pregame warmup and a determination on his playing status today against Michigan State will be made at game time. He has been out since suffering a leg injury in the second half of the Iowa game on January 5."

Indiana sixth-year forward Race Thompson shoots during warmups prior to the Hoosiers' game against Michigan State on Sunday at Noon ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Thompson injured his knee on Jan. 5 at Iowa after starting 14 games for the Hoosiers. Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported on Jan. 13 that Thompson has a sprained MCL. Thompson is averaging 8.4 points and 6.1 rebounds and has played in 114 total games in his career at Indiana.

Thompson's return would give Indiana a boost on the defensive end and give the Hoosiers one of their veteran leaders.

