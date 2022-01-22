Bracketology Update: Hoosiers' NCAA Seed Improves After Big Win over No. 4 Purdue

It's been six long years since Indiana has played in the NCAA Tournament, but it looks like Thursday night's win over No. 4 Purdue is helping the Hoosiers' cause in a big way.

The Hoosiers, who are now 14-4 overall and 5-3 in the Big Ten, beat the Boilermakers 68-65 at Assembly Hall, their second win over a ranked team this season. They also beat then-No. 13 Ohio State on Jan. 6.

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi updated his projected brackets on Friday morning, and he has the Hoosiers as the No. 8 seed in the West Region. Indiana would play No. 9 seed San Diego State in the first round in Portland, Ore., with No. 1 seed — and the current No. 1-ranked team in the country — Gonzaga awaiting in the second round.

Lunardi has seven Big Ten teams in the field as of Friday morning. He has Wisconsin and Purdue as No. 2 seeds, Illinois as a No. 4 seed, Michigan State and a fifth-seed, Ohio State as a sixth-seed and Iowa as a No. 7 seed. Lunardi has Michigan in his list of "Next Four Out.''

The eight first-round sites around the country are in Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Portland, Greenville, S.C., Buffalo, N.Y., San Diego, Milwaukee and Fort Worth, Texas.

Regional sites are in Chicago, San Francisco, Philadephia and San Antonio, Texas. The Final Four is in New Orleans on April 2-4.

Mike DeCoursy from FOX Sports, who's also seen often on the Big Ten Network, updated his bracket on Friday as well. He has Indiana as the No. 9 seed in the East Regional, taking on No. 8 seed Tennessee, with No. 1 seed and defending national champion Baylor waiting in the second round. DeCoursy doesn't add locations in his projection.

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm has Indiana as a No. 8 seed in the West Regional in Portland as well, playing No. 9 seed Iona.

Teams are going to be moving up and down in the brackets every day. The next update will certainly reflect that as well after Wisconsin lost to Michigan State on Friday night.

It's likely that we'll see the next round of bracket updates on Monday.

