Indiana Hosting Nonconference Game Against South Carolina in 2024-25
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men's basketball program on Wednesday announced it will host a nonconference game against South Carolina during the 2024-25 season.
The game is scheduled for Nov. 16, 2024 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, with game time and television information to be announced later.
South Carolina enters its third season under head coach Lamont Paris in 2024-25. Paris received eight votes and finished third in the Associated Press Coach of the Year voting in 2023-24. During his first season, the Gamecocks went 11-21, but they were one of the nation's most-improved teams in 2023-24, going 26-8 and finishing second in the SEC regular season standings.
South Carolina earned a No. 6 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, its best seed since the 1997-98 season. But in the Round of 64, the Gamecocks lost 87-73 to No. 11 seed Oregon.
Following the 2023-24 season, South Carolina lost key contributors like leading scorer Meechie Johnson (14.1 ppg) and Josh Gray (3.2 ppg) the transfer portal, and lost B.J. Mack (13.6 ppg), Ta'Lon Cooper (9.9 ppg) and Stephen Clark (2.2 ppg) to graduation.
Heading into the 2024-25 season, Paris retooled the roster with transfers like guard Jamarii Thomas (16.9 ppg at Norfolk State), forward Nick Pringle (6.8 ppg at Alabama) and center Jordan Butler (2.0 ppg at Missouri), as well as incoming freshmen Cam Scott (No. 45) and Okku Federiko (No. 195).
The Gamecocks also return forward Collin Murray-Boyles (10.4 ppg), forward Myles Stute (8.3 ppg), wing Zachary Davis (5.9 ppg) guard Jacobi Wright (5.9 ppg) and others. However, South Carolina is not ranked among Jon Rothstein's top-45 teams heading into next season.
Indiana is 2-1 all-time against South Carolina. Most recently, Indiana beat South Carolina 76-55 on Nov. 8, 1998 in Indianapolis as part of the Hoosier Classic. The Gamecocks last came to Bloomington on Dec. 22, 1973, when the Hoosiers won 84-71.