NCAA Bracketology: Finally, Indiana Looks Set to Dance into NCAA Tourney

It's not official until Sunday night, but Indiana is now pretty well assured of playing in the NCAA Tournament this year. It's going to be a moment worth celebrating, because it's been six long years since the Hoosiers have danced.

Six very long years.

"Well, that's a great, great feeling, and I think it's great for our program, really,'' Indiana coach Mike Woodson said Saturday when asked about more than likely being in the NCAA field. "And these players, it's been about these guys ever since we started the journey. It's been fun because it's kind of been a rollercoaster ride watching these guys develop over this season so far.

"But the thing that I like about our team, man, we are competitive. Even though we've lost a lot of close games, we are very, very competitive. From a coaching standpoint that's all you can ask for, but I think it's great for our program, it's fantastic that we're back in the big dance.''

Upset victories over Michigan and Illinois have Indiana in the field now, according to the leading bracketologists. Most of them have been updating their projected brackets every day. Here's what they're saying on Saturday morning.

Joe Lunardi, ESPN

In two days, Indiana has moved from the last team in, to the top of the last four in and now, as of Saturday morning, as the last of the last four byes.

Safely in, in other words.

Lunardi has nine Big Ten teams in, with Rutgers in the last four byes, and Michigan in the last four in. Purdue, Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio State, Iowa and Michigan State have been locks for a while.

He has Indiana as an 11-seed, playing No. 6 in the first round of the South Regional in San Diego, Calif. No. 3 seed Texas Tech would be the likely second-round opponent. Lunardi has Arizona and Duke as the top two seeds in that region.

Here's the link to Lunardi's latest full field, which will certainly be updated often in the next two days: CLICK HERE

Mike DeCoursy, FOX Sports

DeCoursy has Indiana in his last four in, and that was BEFORE the Hoosiers beat Illinois on Friday afternoon, so they are solidly in now. He had Indiana playing Wake Forest in a Dayton play-in game, but the Hoosiers have bettered that now, for sure.

Here's their latest, which will likely be updated on Saturday at some point. CLICK HERE

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports finally has Indiana in his bracket now, as well. He's got Indiana as a No. 11 seed too, playing No. 6 seed LSU, but in Pittsburgh as part of the East Regional. A win would get a date with No. 3 seed Villanova.

He has only seven Big Ten teams in right now, with Rutgers and Michigan in his last four out.

Palm has Kentucky and Purdue as the top two seeds in his East regional. Here's the link to his latest projections, which were updated Saturday morning. CLICK HERE

Andy Katz, Big Ten Network

Katz has Indiana clearly in the field now, and they've moved up his seed line two days in a row now, too.

He's got nine teams in as well. Here's his video after Friday night's Big Ten games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

And since it's looking like reality, here are a few things to know about this year's NCAA Tournament. It's back to normal this year after the entire tournament was played in Indiana a year ago because of COVID.

It's a 68-team field, with four play-in games for the last two No. 12 and No. 16 seeds. Here's all the dates and locations.

Selection Sunday: 6 p.m. ET March 13 on CBS

First Four: March 15-16

First round: March 17-18

Second round: March 19-20

Sweet 16: March 24-25

Elite Eight: March 26-27

Final Four: April 2

NCAA championship game: April 4

First/Second Round Locations

March 17-19 dates (Thursday-Saturday)

Indianapolis, Ind, — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Buffalo, N.Y. — KeyBank Center

Portland, Ore. — Moda Center

Fort Worth, Texas — Dickies Arena

March 18-20 dates (Friday-Sunday)

Greenville, S.C. — Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Milwaukee, Wis.— Fiserv Forum

Pittsburgh, Pa. — PPG Paints Arena

San Diego, Calif. — Viegas Arena

Regional Locations

March 24-26 dates (Thursday-Saturday)

San Antonio, Texas — AT&T Center

San Francisco, Calif. — Chase Center

Regional Locations

March 25-27 dates (Friday-Sunday)

Chicago, Ill. — United Center

Philadelphia, Pa — Wells Fargo Center

Final Four Location

April 2-4 dates (Saturday-Monday)

New Orleans, La. — Caeser's Superdome

