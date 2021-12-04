Indiana Opens As Heavy Favorite in Big Ten Opener Vs. Nebraska

Indiana gets Nebraska in its Big Ten season opener on Saturday, and oddsmakers have installed the Hoosiers as a hefty favorite. Here's the opening line on the matinee showdown at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When the Big Ten increased its conference schedule from 18 games to 20 in the 2018-19 season, it created the need to start the league slate in December. It's certainly made that month more entertaining, and for Indiana, the new season starts on Saturday with a home game with Nebraska.

The Hoosiers are 6-0 at home this season, but suffered its first loss on Tuesday at Syracuse, a 112-110 double-overtime thriller. Now they're back at home to take on the Cornhuskers, and the oddsmakers believe the Hoosiers should cruise to an easy victory in the Big Ten opener.

According to the SISportsbook.come website, the Hoosiers are 11.5-point favorites over 5-3 Nebraska when they meet on Saturday. The over/under is 143.

Indiana is 4-3 against the spread so far this season. Here are there results so far:

Nov. 9 — Beat Eastern Michigan 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost) Nov. 12 — Beat Northern Illinois 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 17 — Beat St. John's 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost) Nov. 21 — Beat Louisiana 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 23 — Beat Jackson State 70-35 as a 22.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 70-35 as a 22.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 27 — Beat Marshall 90-79 as a 10.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 90-79 as a 10.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 30 — Lost to Syracuse 112-110 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)

Nebraska is 5-3 in Fred Hoiberg's third season in Lincoln. The Cornhuskers lost to N.C. State 104-100 in four overtimes on Wednesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. They also lost their season opener to Western Illinois (75-74) on Nov. 9 and lost their in-state rivalry game with Creighton (77-69) on Nov. 16.

Indiana's other December Big Ten game is on Wednesday night at Wisconsin.

Saturday's game with Nebraska starts at Noon ET and is being televised on the Big Ten Network. Here is our ''How to Watch'' story, with gametime and TV information, the starting lineups and lots of nuggets on the matchup. CLICK HERE

Watch Tom Brew's '3 Things I Want to See' video

