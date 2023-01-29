Indiana's Jordan Geronimo, Logan Duncomb Won't Play Against Ohio State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana junior forward Jordan Geronimo and sophomore center Logan Duncomb will not play on Saturday against Ohio State.
Geronimo was wearing a walking boot before the game due to a calf injury. Income was also in street clothes prior to tipoff, and he's out with a non-COVID illness..
"Junior forward Jordan Geronimo will not play after reaggravating a previous injury to his left leg. Sophomore center Logan Duncomb remains out with a non-COVID illness," according to a press release from an Indiana basketball spokesperson.
In 19 games and five starts, Geronimo plays 14.9 minutes per game and averages 5.6 points and 3.2 rebounds on 54.4 percent shooting. Duncomb has appeared in nine games off the bench, averaging 2.9 points and 1.7 rebounds on 75.0 percent shooting.
Indiana sixth-year forward Race Thompson returned on Sunday against Michigan State after suffering a sprained MCL at Iowa on Jan. 5, and he is active on Saturday. Senior point guard Xavier Johnson has been out since Dec. 17 when he injured his foot at Kansas, and he will not play against Ohio State.
