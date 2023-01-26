How Trayce Jackson-Davis Became Indiana's King of Blocked Shots

Minnesota's Jamison Battle drove the lane on Wednesday night at Williams Arena, and Trayce Jackson-Davis did something most have come to expect when watching Indiana's star senior forward. But this one was special.

As his outstretched hand deflected Battle's layup with 1:24 left in the first half, Jackson-Davis became Indiana's all-time leader in blocked shots. He entered the game tied with Jeffrey Newton for the lead at 227, and as Indiana claimed a 61-57 road victory, Jackson-Davis etched his name atop the leaderboard with 233 career blocks.

"Honestly, I'm just playing basketball, really," Jackson-Davis said after scoring 25 points, 21 rebounds and six blocks against Minnesota. "It's nothing, and I'm just trying to help my teammates and at the end of the day, they're putting me in great position."

Indiana career blocks leaderboard:

Trayce Jackson-Davis (2019-present): 233

Jeffrey Newton (1999-2003): 227 Alan Henderson (1991-95): 213 D.J. White (2004-08): 198 Uwe Blab (1981-85): 196 George Leach (2000-04): 192 Dean Garrett (1986-88): 194 Ray Tolbert (1977-81): 155 Juwan Morgan (2015-19): 138 Eric Anderson (1988-92): 136

In all likelihood, Jackson-Davis will lead the Hoosiers in blocked shots for a fourth consecutive season, something that hasn't been done since Alan Henderson from 1992-95. Jackson-Davis' nine blocked shots on Dec. 17 were the most all-time by a Kansas opponent and rank second on Indiana's single-game blocks leaderboard behind Steve Downing's 10 on Feb. 23, 1971 against Michigan.

In 1987-88, Dean Garrett set Indiana's single-season blocks record with 99 as well as the blocks per game record at 3.4. There's plenty of work to be done, but Jackson-Davis has a chance to break those records, too. Currently with 55 blocks through 17 games, Jackson-Davis needs 45 blocks across the final 11 regular season games to break Garrett's record of 99. Jackson-Davis would most likely need a few Big Ten and NCAA Tournament games to reach 100 blocks and to surpass Garrett's 3.4 blocks per game.

Jackson-Davis has been a double-double machine since stepping foot on campus in 2019, but he's become one of the Big Ten's top rim protectors under coach Mike Woodson. He's always been a tremendous athlete, but his timing around the rim and ability to read angles have been noticeable improvements. He was named to Big Ten All-Defensive team last season, and he was added to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List on Thursday.

Jackson-Davis averaged 1.8 blocks as a freshman and 1.4 as a sophomore, but he upped that number to 2.3 blocks per game in 2021-22 during Woodson's first season. He's now averaging 3.2 blocks as a senior, which ranks first in the Big Ten and ahead of Purdue's Zach Edey in second place with 2.3. On a national scale, Jackson-Davis is tied for third in blocks per game with Florida's Colin Castleton behind a pair of 7-foot-5 centers in Western Kentucky's Jamarion Sharp (4.3) and Oral Roberts' Connor Vanover (3.3).

With his emergence as a top-tier shot blocker, Indiana coach Mike Woodson has seen Jackson-Davis blossom into an all-around player in his senior season.

"You add his rebounding, his ability to block shots, his assists, his ability to handle the ball and pushing him to initiate the break," Woodson said. "I mean, there's nothing the guy can't do on the basketball floor. He's making his free throws. I mean, he's a beautiful player to watch. I'm just glad he's on our ball club, put it that way."

With Jackson-Davis setting the Indiana all-time blocks record on Wednesday against Minnesota, take a look back at some of his most memorable block from his freshman to senior season as a Hoosier.

