Mike Woodson Expected To Coach Saturday After Missing Minnesota Game With COVID
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana coach Mike Woodson is expected to return to the sideline on Saturday when the Hoosiers take on Ohio State at 8 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Woodson did not coach on Wednesday at Minnesota as he recovered from COVID.
"Coach Woodson is doing great," an Indiana basketball spokesperson said Friday in a press release. "We are following CDC COVID guidelines, and our medical team expects him to be on the bench for tomorrow night’s game."
Associate coach Yasir Rosemond filled in for Woodson as the Hoosiers secured their second Big Ten road win of the season, defeating Minnesota 61-57 on Wednesday night.
Read More
"Coach [Woodson] always says next man up," Rosemond said Wednesday. "He always tells us as assistants, if something ever happens in the game, whoever scouted it, you'll be the head coach. If I get two techs, you guys will be the head coach. We're always prepared. He treats us like head coaches, he doesn't treat us like assistant coaches and he gives us a lot of say in what's going on. Obviously, he has the final say, but he asks for our input a lot and it's just a tribute to him and his confidence in us."
Ohio State arrives in Bloomington with an 11-9 record and 3-6 mark in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes have lost six of their last seven games dating back to Jan. 5 with their lone win coming at home against Iowa on Jan. 21. 6-foot-6 freshman Brice Sensabaugh leads Ohio State with 17.4 points per game to go with 5.5 rebounds and a 46.7 3-point shooting percentage.
