How to Watch Indiana Basketball Against Ohio State on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Saturday's primetime matchup features two Big Ten teams on opposite paths OVER the last month.

Ohio State is desperate for a victory after losing six of its last seven games. The Buckeyes have never missed the NCAA Tournament under coach Chris Holtmann, but they're teetering toward the wrong side of the bubble now.

On the line for Indiana? A chance for its first five-game win streak in conference play since the 2015-16 season when the Hoosiers won the Big Ten under coach Tom Crean. Trayce Jackson-Davis put up freakish numbers in wins over Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan State and Minnesota, and he's not ready to stop any time soon.

"We've just got to keep grinding, and play together," Jackson-Davis said. "And that's what we're doing.''

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (14-6, 5-4) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (11-9, 3-6)

Indiana is a five-point favorite against Ohio State, and the over/under is set at 145.5 points, according to the SI Sportsbook. Associated Press poll: Indiana received 61 votes in the AP poll, the second most votes of any team outside the top 25 behind Duke's 102. The Hoosiers were ranked in the first nine polls, but this is their third consecutive week unranked. Ohio State is unranked for the third week in a row. The Buckeyes have appeared in four polls this season, most recently at No. 24 on Jan. 2.

Indiana won 61-57 at Minnesota on Wednesday, beat Michigan State 82-69 on Sunday and won 80-65 at Illinois on Jan. 19. Ohio State lost 69-60 at Illinois on Tuesday, beat Iowa 93-77 on Saturday and lost 63-60 at Nebraska on Jan. 18. Last season's records: Indiana went 21-14 overall, 9-11 in Big Ten play, 14-4 at home, 3-8 on the road and 4-2 at neutral sites in 2021-22. The Hoosiers finished ninth in the Big Ten, defeated Wyoming in the NCAA Tournament First Four and lost to Saint Mary's in the Round of 64. Ohio State went 20-12 overall, 12-8 in Big Ten play, 13-3 at home, 4-6 on the road and 2-3 at neutral sites in 2021-22. The Buckeyes finished tied for fourth in the Big Ten and earned a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, where they beat Loyola-Chicago but lost to Villanova in the Round of 32.

Leading scorers

Indiana Hoosiers

F Trayce Jackson-Davis: 19.7 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 3.4 apg, 3.2 bpg



G Jalen Hood-Schifino: 12.1 ppg, 4.4 apg, 4.3 rpg, 39.3 3-point FG pct



G Tamar Bates: 8.3 ppg, 41.4 3-point FG pct



F Miller Kopp: 8.2 ppg, 45.0 3-point FG pct

Ohio State Buckeyes

F Brice Sensabaugh: 17.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 46.7 3-point FG pct



F Justice Sueing: 13.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 26.4 3-point FG pct



F Zed Key: 11.8 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 56.3 FG pct



G Sean McNeil: 9.8 ppg, 40.7 3-point FG pct

Meet the coaches

Chris Holtmann, Ohio State: In his sixth season at Ohio State, Holtmann is 118–65 and 61-46 in Big Ten play. He's never missed the NCAA Tournament at Ohio State, but he has not made it past the Round of 32. Ohio State's best finish in the Big Ten under Holtmann was tied for second in his first season in 2017-18 when he won Big Ten Coach of the Year. Before Ohio State, Holtmann coached Butler to a 70–31 record across three seasons, reaching the NCAA Tournament each year with a Sweet 16 appearance in 2017. A Lexington, Ky. native, Holtmann played basketball at Brescia University in Owensboro, Ky. from 1990-92 and Taylor University in Upland, Ind. from 1992-94. Holtmann began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Taylor, followed by assistant coaching roles at Geneva College, Taylor, Gardner-Webb and Ohio. He first became a head coach in 2010 at Gardner-Webb, where he finished with a 44-54 record in three seasons.

Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) reacts to his shot against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Williams Arena. Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Three things to watch in Indiana vs. Ohio State

1. How does Indiana approach Brice Sensabaugh?

The current frontrunner for Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Brice Sensabaugh leads Ohio State with 17.4 points per game while shooting 46.7 from 3-point range. At 6-foot-6, Sensabaugh is listed as a forward and can certainly score down low, but he also handles the ball on the perimeter and shoots plenty of 3s. The Hoosiers have struggled against wings like Sensabaugh – think Jamison Battle's 20 points on Wednesday – so they'll have to be better prepared for another versatile threat. Trey Galloway has drawn the assignment on the opponent's best guards recently, but Indiana might also throw a bigger defender at Sensabaugh like Jalen Hood-Schifino, Tamar Bates, Miller Kopp or even Jordan Geronimo in hopes of altering his shot. Indiana's defense involves a lot of switching, so expect some different looks from the Hoosiers guarding Sensabaugh.

2. Key, Okpara battling Jackson-Davis

Trayce Jackson-Davis dominated Ohio State with 27 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks in a 16-point win in the first matchup last season, but the Buckeyes held him in check with 13 points and nine rebounds to beat Indiana in the second game. With E.J. Liddell off to the NBA, it'll be up to 6-foot-8 junior Zed Key and 6-foot-11 freshman Felix Okpara to try to limit Jackson-Davis, who's averaging 27.3 points, 14.3 rebounds, 4.8 blocks and 3.8 assists with a 63.4 field goal percentage during Indiana's four-game win streak.

3. Bounce-back game for Jalen Hood-Schifino?

Indiana freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino exploded in the aftermath of Xavier Johnson's injury on Dec. 17 with a 33-point performance against Northwestern and a 16-point game in a win over Wisconsin. He hasn't looked like himself in the last two games, however, scoring two points on 1-for-6 shooting against Michigan State and six points on 2-for-11 shooting against Minnesota. He's played well against Big Ten opponents in the past, but Indiana will need him to bounce back on Saturday against Ohio State.

