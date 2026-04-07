Indiana Basketball Linked To Transfer Portal Guard Jordan Frison

The transfer portal formally opened Tuesday, and there has been plenty of Indiana-related news.

Among the updates includes a report from recruiting analyst Sam Kayser that lists Indiana as one of the many teams in contact with Chattanooga guard Jordan Frison. He's also heard from Missouri, Xavier, Seton Hall, High Point, George Mason, Tulsa, Dayton, South Florida, Temple, Wichita State and Liberty.

Chattanooga guard Jordan Frison has heard from these schools since going portaling, he told @LeagueRDY:



Indiana

Missouri

Xavier

Seton Hall

High Point

George Mason

Tulsa

Dayton

South Florida

Temple

Wichita State

Liberty



Frison averaged 16.4PPG, 4.0APG and 3.3RPG on 55.6% from… https://t.co/erU1AMMme9 pic.twitter.com/p9MIXoAnc2 — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 7, 2026

Jordan Frison's background

Frison is a 6-foot, 170-pound guard who played one season at Chattanooga following two years at Division II Pittsburgh State.

During the 2025-26 season, he averaged 16.4 points, 4.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game while shooting 55.7% from the field, 45.5% from 3-point range (51-for-112) and 82% at the free throw line.

As the leading scorer for a 13-19 Chattanooga team, Frison started 29 of 32 games and played 29.9 minutes per game. That earned the Memphis, Tenn. native a spot on the All-Southern Conference third team.

Chattanooga played just one Power Conference team all season, Auburn, and Frison totaled 20 points on 6-for-12 shooting, along with six assists, four rebounds, three turnovers and one steal. He scored a season-high 33 points against VMI, making 14-of-18 attempts from the field.

Chattanooga (D1) transfer Jordan Frison is available, his agency @SportsNetLLC told @ThePortalReport.



🔹16.4 PPG

🔹3.3 RPG

🔹4 APG

🔹56% FG | 46% 3FG | 82% FT

🔹All-SoCon



Coaches, reach out to @zlucchesi.



🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/jpvErNASCO — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) March 20, 2026

Prior to Chattanooga, Frison was named the MIAA Player of the Year during the 2024-25 season at Division II Pittsburgh State, where he averaged 18.4 points, 6.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 49.8% from the field (210-for-422), 86.1% at the free throw line (99-for-115) and 30.3% from 3-point range (33-of-109). He also won MIAA Freshman of the Year in 2023-24 and earned an All-MIAA honorable mention.

In terms of Frison's potential fit with the Hoosiers, Indiana has needs at every position. Going into his second season, coach Darian DeVries will lose six graduating seniors, and four players have already entered the transfer portal.

DeVries did well by evaluating a mid-major guard like Lamar Wilkerson and turning him into the leading scorer in Big Ten play. Frison would be a somewhat similar case, though he's shorter at just 6-feet tall and attempts 3-pointers at a lower volume than Wilkerson.

Here's a look at how the Hoosiers are shaping up early in the rebuilding process.

Indiana basketball 2026-27 roster outlook

Graduating: Lamar Wilkerson, Tucker DeVries, Tayton Conerway, Sam Alexis, Reed Bailey, Conor Enright

Entered transfer portal: Jasai Miles, Josh Harris, Jason Drake, Aleksa Ristic

Returning: Trent Sisley

No decision announced: Nick Dorn, Andrej Acimovic

Incoming freshmen: Vaughn Karvala, Trevor Manhertz, Prince-Alexander Moody