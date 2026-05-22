Indiana Basketball Eyeing Elite 2027 Rim Protector Lewis Uvwo

In the 2025-26 season, Indiana had far too many weaknesses – one of which was rim protection. Sam Alexis did his best, sending back 1.2 shots per game, but his teammates combined for just an additional 1.5 per outing.

It was a gaping hole the Hoosiers clearly needed to address this offseason, and they did. Bringing in big men Aiden Sherrell (Alabama) and Samet Yigitoglu (SMU), Indiana now has two shot-altering presences in the paint.

Head coach Darian DeVries also appears to recognize that having shot-blockers is a must in the Big Ten – which is why he isn’t just focused on filling that hole next year, but also for the long-term.

Last week, perhaps with that in mind, the Hoosiers extended an offer to the class of 2027’s premier rim-protector (per his Instagram story): center Lewis Uvwo.

2027 4⭐️ Lewis Uvwo has been one of the biggest stock risers of the grassroots season.



Arkansas, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Syracuse, Providence, Miami, Seton Hall, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and USC have all offered within the last week.



Name to… pic.twitter.com/WpwVwSCqcE — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) May 19, 2026

Who is Lewis Uvwo?

Uvwo is tabbed as the No. 30 player in the nation, per 247 Sports’ composite rankings. He is also rated as the No. 4 center in the country. Playing on Prolific Prep (Florida) for his high school ball and Nightrydas Elite of the Nike EYBL Circuit, Uvwo suits up for two of the most prestigious programs in prep basketball and AAU hoops.

Lewis Uvwo scouting report

In reality, Uvwo’s scouting report isn’t an in-depth document. It consists of one phrase: shot-blocker. But that phrase should be in all caps, underlined and circled.

He is averaging 6.1 blocks per game on the EYBL Circuit. Sure, numbers are often inflated against fellow high school players, but not in EYBL action (the Nike circuit features the very best of the best).

He’ll block your shot and laugh in your face 🤣😭



6’10” big man Lewis Uvwo is averaging 6.1 blocks per game at Nike EYBL 😤🔥@Lewisuvwo1 @NikeEYB @nightrydaselite pic.twitter.com/kZDRmQrxrU — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) May 18, 2026

6-foot-10 with a reported wingspan of 7-foot-6, Uvwo has the physical attributes often associated with an elite rim-protector. He blends those traits with anticipation and sheer desire.

Offensively, he isn’t an otherworldly polished player, but he knows his role. Uvwo converts on dump-offs from driving teammates, cleans up any misses around the rack and sticks to the paint. He doesn’t play outside of himself, and he happily embraces his role – which is increasingly rare for high school prospects in this era.

How would 2027 recruit Lewis Uvwo fit at Indiana?

To best-utilize Uvwo’s skill set, he must be surrounded by a combination of drivers and shooters. There needs to be players who can stretch the defense so his lack of shooting doesn’t stress spacing, but there also must be a downhill threat to draw Uvwo’s defender and create scoring opportunities for him. (Markus Burton, if he is still around, would be an ideal player to pair alongside Uvwo.)

Defensively, Uvwo just needs to be free to roam. Stick him on any non-shooter, let him patrol the paint and watch him wreak havoc all over opposing offenses.