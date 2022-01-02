LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game Against Penn State in Real Time

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Big Ten basketball season kicks into high gear on Sunday, with the Indiana Hoosiers on the road to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions live from the Bryce Jordan Center.

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you up to date on the game and all the action — live from press row. The game starts at 4 p.m. ET. Here's all of your TV information, and nuggets on the game. CLICK HERE

If you're not familiar with our blog, the latest items are on the top, and we'll post fresh play-by-play and such every few minutes. So just keep refreshing if you need to. HERE WE GO! Enjoy the game.

4:05 p.m. — The game starts with Indiana's ball, and Penn State's John Harrar guarding Trayce Jackson-Davis aggressively in the post. Hoosiers settle for Race Thompson, which is no good. Second trip results in a Parker Stewart three from the right corner, but he misses too. First basket is an offensive rebound and score for Thompson.

4 p.m. — Mike Woodson and his coaches in black sweats again on the road. No suit. That's been a home game thing.

3:55 p.m. — There is a very sparse crowd here today. Penn State's students aren't on campus and many of the Nittany Lions faithful were in Tampa for their bowl game against Arkansas yesterday. Plenty of Indiana red in the crowd

3:50 p. m. — Indiana sophomore guard Trey Galloway is dressed and warming up with his teammates. Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said Friday that he's not ready to play yet after having surgery in mid-November for a fractured wrist. He's obviously getting close to play, but if he gets in today, that will be a surprise. Maybe Thursday against Ohio State? Woodson didn't rule that out.

3:40 p.m. — As I mentioned early this morning, there's been a lot of movement on the point spread in this game. Indiana opened as a 2.5-point favorite this morning, but the line is now up to 5 points just 20 minutes prior to tipoff, according to the SISportsbook.com website.

3:30 p.m. — The first bit of news for the day is that Parker Stewart is back in Indiana's starting lineup. The redshirt-junior guard started IU's first 11 games, but sat in the first half a week ago for disciplinary reasons and Anthony Leal got the call.

