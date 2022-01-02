Indiana Opens As Slight Favorite in Sunday's Game at Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Indiana has played a lot of close games with Penn State through the years, and the oddsmakers are expecting another one on Sunday when the two teams resume Big Ten play here in Happy Valley.

According to our SISportsbook.com gambling website, 10-2 Indiana is just a modest 2.5-point favorite over 5-5 Penn State in today's 4 p.m. ET game at the Bryce Jordan Center. For all the information on how to watch, CLICK HERE.

The Hoosiers have a 10-2 overall record on the season and are 1-1 in the Big Ten. They are 8-4 against the point spread, but are 0-2 straight up and against the spread on the road, however.

Here are their results thus far:

— Beat 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost) Nov. 12 — Beat Northern Illinois 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost) Nov. 21 — Beat Louisiana 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 70-35 as a 22.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 27 — Beat Marshall 90-79 as a 10.5-point favorite (won)

— Lost to 112-110 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 4 — Beat Nebraska 68-55 as an 11-point favorite (won)

— Lost to 64-59 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost) Dec. 12 — Beat Merrimack 81-49 as a 20-point favorite (won)

— Beat 64-56 as a 4.5-point favorite (won) Dec. 22 — Beat Northern Kentucky 79-61 as a 17-point favorite (won)

The opening line seems surprisingly low to me because Penn State hasn't done anything to impress me yet this year. The Nittany Lions lost both Big Ten games by double digits, and have no impressive wins otherwise.

Here are the Kenpom ratings of the five teams they've beaten: Youngstown State (230), St. Francis-Brooklyn (334), Cornell (225), Oregon State (141), Wagner (117).

And what might be most important, Penn State hasn't played a game in 22 days. They had to cancel two games themselves because of COVID issues inside their own program, and then their game last Wednesday had to be cancelled because of issues inside the Delaware State program.

There's bound to be some rust, right?

The Nittany Lions are just 3-7 against the spread all season, and are just 2-3 in covering the spread in their five wins. They are just 1-5 vs. the spread in their six home games at the Bryce Jordan Center, which was built in 1995 and holds 15,261 fans.

Here's what Penn State has done so far this season:

Nov. 10 — Beat Youngstown State 75-59 as a 17.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost at 81-56 as a 4-point favorite (lost) Nov. 18 — Beat St. Francis-Brooklyn 74-59 as a 19-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 85-74 as a 16-point favorite (lost) Nov. 26 — Lost to LSU 63-58 in OT in the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Fla., as an 8-point underdog (won)

— Beat 60-45 in Destin, Fla., as a 1-point favorite (won) Dec. 1 — Lost to Miami 63-58 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge as a 3-point favorite (lost)

— Lost to 76-64 as a 5-point underdog (lost) Dec. 8 — Beat Wagner 74-54 as a 7-point favorite (won)

Numbers don't lie, do they?

