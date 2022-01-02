How to Watch Indiana's Game With Penn State On Sunday

The Big Ten season cranks back up on Sunday, with Indiana traveling to Penn State to resume league play after splitting conference games in December. If past history tells anything, it's that this will be a close game. Here's how to watch, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the point spread, starting lineup and some great nuggets.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's back to work in the Big Ten for Indiana on Sunday, when the Hoosiers travel east to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Hoosiers are 1-1 in the league so far, losing a December game at Wisconsin and winning at home against Nebraska. This is just the Hoosiers' third road game of the season, and they are still looking for their first win on the road. Indiana also lost in double-overtime to Syracuse in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Penn State lost both of its Big Ten games by double digits and hasn't played a game in 22 days. The Nittany Lions had three nonconference games cancelled, the first two (VCU, Quinnipiac) because of COVID-19 issues inside their own program, and then their game last Wednesday was cancelled because of Delaware State's virus protocols.

The Nittany Lions are a veteran team with several faces that Indiana fans know well, most notably guard Sam Sessoms and forwards Seth Lundy and John Harrar. Sessoms had 17 off the bench last year in Indiana's overtime win in Bloomington, and Harrar has been one of the league's top rebounders for years.

"I really think with him, it's his timing. He's got that knack to go get it, and it seems like he's always on the right side all the time,'' Indiana junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said of Harrar's rebounding prowess. "Some people don't have that mindset, but he's got it. He does a lot of tipping, where he'll tip it to himself. He's a really good rebounder and we're going to have to keep him off the glass.''

The game has an odd 4 p.m. ET start. Here's how to watch, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the point spread, short bios on the coaches, starting lineups and some great — and surprising — nuggets.

How to watch Indiana vs. Penn State

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (10-2, 1-1 in the Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (5-5, 0-2 in the Big Ten)

Indiana Hoosiers (10-2, 1-1 in the Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (5-5, 0-2 in the Big Ten) When : 4 p.m. ET, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022

: 4 p.m. ET, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 Where: Bryce Jordan Center, State College, Pa.

Bryce Jordan Center, State College, Pa. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Jason Horowitz (play-by-play) and Len Elmore (color commentary)

Jason Horowitz (play-by-play) and Len Elmore (color commentary) Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 372 (Penn State broadcast)

Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 372 (Penn State broadcast) Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Indiana is a 2.5-point favorite over Penn State, according to the SISportsbook.com website as of Wednesday morning. The over/under is 128.5.

Indiana was 12-15 a year ago and 7-12 in the Big Ten under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016. ... Penn State was 11-14 overall and also 7-12 in the Big Ten. Penn State beat Nebraska 72-66 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, but then lost to Wisconsin 75-74. They did not qualify for postseason play.

Indiana was 12-15 a year ago and 7-12 in the Big Ten under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016. ... Penn State was 11-14 overall and also 7-12 in the Big Ten. Penn State beat Nebraska 72-66 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, but then lost to Wisconsin 75-74. They did not qualify for postseason play. Poll rankings: Neither Indiana nor Penn State are ranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls. Indiana received one vote in the Coaches Poll this week.

Neither Indiana nor Penn State are ranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls. Indiana received one vote in the Coaches Poll this week. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 29 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Penn State is No. 84 out of 358 teams.

Indiana-Penn State history

Series history: This is the first meeting between the two schools. Indiana leads the season 41-12.

This is the first meeting between the two schools. Indiana leads the season 41-12. Last meeting: Horizon league: Indiana won 87-85 in overtime on Dec. 30, 2020 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Rob Phinisee hit a step-back jumper with 13 seconds left to give Indiana the win. Phinisee also blocked a potential game-winning three-point attempt in regulation. Indiana had five scorers in double figures, led by Trayce Jackson-Davis with 21

Indiana-Penn State most recent games

Indiana's last game: Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had 21 points and zero turnovers and the Hoosiers got off to a fast start and cruised to a 79-61 victory over Northern Kentucky on Wednesday, Dec. 22. The Norse shot only 16 percent in the first half. Sophomore guard Anthony Leal got his first career start for the Hoosiers, in place of Parker Stewart, who had started the first 11 games at guard. Indiana's Dec. 29 game against UNC Asheville was cancelled because of COVID issues inside the Bulldogs' program

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had 21 points and zero turnovers and the Hoosiers got off to a fast start and cruised to a 79-61 victory over Northern Kentucky on Wednesday, Dec. 22. The Norse shot only 16 percent in the first half. Sophomore guard Anthony Leal got his first career start for the Hoosiers, in place of Parker Stewart, who had started the first 11 games at guard. Indiana's Dec. 29 game against UNC Asheville was cancelled because of COVID issues inside the Bulldogs' program Penn State's last game: The Nittany Lions have had three games cancelled because of COVID-19 protocols and haven't played in 22 days. The lost 80-64 at Michigan State on Saturday, Dec. 11. Guard Seth Lundy led the way with 18 points and John Harrar added 16 points and 11 rebounds.



Meet the coaches

Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 10-2.

Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 10-2. Meet Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry: Coach Micah Shrewsberry is in his first year at Penn State after spending the past two seasons at Purdue as an assistant to Matt Painter following six years in the NBA with Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics. The Indianapolis native was 4-0 against Indiana during that time. Prior to his time in the NBA, he was an assistant to Stevens at Butler, and went to consecutive NCAA Tournament championshio games in 2010 and 2011.

Projected starters

PROJECTED INDIANA STARTERS:

Trayce Jackson-Davis , 6-foot-9 junior forward: 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 61.9 FG%

, 6-foot-9 junior forward: 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 61.9 FG% Race Thompson , 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 10.9 points, 7.8rebounds

, 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 10.9 points, 7.8rebounds Miller Kopp, 6-7 senior forward: 7.8 points, 29 rebounds, 39.8 3-point%

6-7 senior forward: 7.8 points, 29 rebounds, 39.8 3-point% Anthony Leal , 6-5 senior guard: 2.9 points, 1.4 assists

, 6-5 senior guard: 2.9 points, 1.4 assists Xavier Johnson , 6-3 senior guard: 10.1 points, 4.2 assists

, 6-3 senior guard: 10.1 points, 4.2 assists PROJECTED PENN STATE STARTERS:

Seth Lundy, 6-foot-6 junior forward: 14.7 points, 6.0 rebounds

6-foot-6 junior forward: 14.7 points, 6.0 rebounds John Harrar, 6-9 senior forward: 11.4 points, 10.6 rebounds

6-9 senior forward: 11.4 points, 10.6 rebounds Myles Dread , 6-4 senior guard: 5.8 points, 1.7 assists

, 6-4 senior guard: 5.8 points, 1.7 assists Jalen Pickett , 6-4 senior guard: 11.9 points, 4.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds

, 6-4 senior guard: 11.9 points, 4.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds Jaheam Cornwall, 6-4 senior guard: 3.5 points, 1.3 rebounds

Nuggets to know

Nuggets to know, Part 1: Penn State senior guard Sam Sessoms started the first eight games, but has come off the bench for the past two. He's still a scoring machine, averaging. 13.3 points per game. He's shooting 42.9 percent from three, and had 12 points in the loss to Penn State.

Penn State senior guard Sam Sessoms started the first eight games, but has come off the bench for the past two. He's still a scoring machine, averaging. 13.3 points per game. He's shooting 42.9 percent from three, and had 12 points in the loss to Penn State. Nuggets to know, Part 2: Trayce Jackson Davis had 21 points against Northern Kentucky on Dec. 22, and now sits at 1,180 career points, good for 40st place all-time after passing Cody Zeller (1,157) two weeks ago. Quinn Buckner is next up at 1,195. For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, CLICK HERE

Trayce Jackson Davis had 21 points against Northern Kentucky on Dec. 22, and now sits at 1,180 career points, good for 40st place all-time after passing Cody Zeller (1,157) two weeks ago. Quinn Buckner is next up at 1,195. For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, Nuggets to know, Part 3: Indiana has won six of the past seven games against Penn State, but they've all been nail-biters. The last 10 games between Penn State and Indiana have been close battles, being decided by an average of just 5.1 points per game. Indiana has won seven of the last 10 meetings, but only by average of 4.3 ppg, with one overtime contest (Dec. 30, 2020) and one triple-overtime game (Feb. 1, 2017).

Indiana has won six of the past seven games against Penn State, but they've all been nail-biters. The last 10 games between Penn State and Indiana have been close battles, being decided by an average of just 5.1 points per game. Indiana has won seven of the last 10 meetings, but only by average of 4.3 ppg, with one overtime contest (Dec. 30, 2020) and one triple-overtime game (Feb. 1, 2017). Nuggets to know, Part 4: Road wins were hard to come by for Indiana during the Archie Miller era, and that's something that Mike Woodson definitely wants to change. During Miller's four years, Indiana posted a dismal 11-27 record on the road in league games.

