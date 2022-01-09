How To Watch Indiana's Game With Minnesota on Sunday Afternoon

Indiana wants to put an exclamation point on this week's homestand, looking to knock off the Minnesota Golden Gophers in an early Sunday game. Here's how to watch, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the point spread, starting lineups and the usual batch of newsy nuggets.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Race Thompson is the one Minnesota native on Indiana's basketball roster, so it should come as no surprise that he has Sunday's game with the Gophers circled on his calendar.

It's a big game for the Plymouth, Minn. native.

“This game to me is almost like a rivalry game, a little personal rivalry,” Thompson said. “I never want to lose to the hometown team because I live only 15 minutes from campus. So I mean, for everybody, I told them that I don’t want to lose this game. This one is personal for me, so I think we’ll be ready to go when the ball tips.”

Thompson has been playing well for the Hoosiers all season. He's started all 14 games, and is averaging 10.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. After Archie Miller was fired last year, Thompson entered the transfer portal and looked long and hard at going back home to Minnesota after Ben Johnson was hired as the head coach. But new Indiana coach Mike Woodson convinced him to stay, and he's glad he did.

Thompson pays close attention to the Gophers, and he knows leading scorer Jamison Battle well as high school opponents. Jamison, a George Washington transfer who's a Minnesota native, is averaging 18.2 points per game.

“He’s definitely a tough cover,” Thompson said. “He's someone I’ve played against in the past in my high school days, so I know his game a little bit.”

Here's how to watch, with gametime and TV information, the latest on an ever-moving point spread, starting lineups, bios and several newsy nuggets.

How to watch Minnesota vs. Indiana

Who: Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-2, 1-2 in the Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (11-3, 2-2 in the Big Ten)

: Noon ET, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Chris Vosters (play-by-play) and Nick Bahe (color commentary)

Chris Vosters (play-by-play) and Nick Bahe (color commentary) Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 84

Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 84 Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith Latest Line: Indiana is an 11.5-point favorite over Minnesota, according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Sunday morning. The over/under is 131.5. Here's the link to the story on the point spread, and each team's history vs. the number this season. CLICK HERE

Indiana was 12-15 a year ago and 7-12 in the Big Ten under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016. ... Minnesota was 14-15 overall and 6-14 in the Big Ten. Minnesota lost to Ohio State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament and did not qualify for postseason play. Poll rankings: Neither team is ranked.

Neither team is ranked. Kenpom.com rankings: Minnesota is No. 85 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Indiana is No. 27, moving up three spots after the win over Ohio State.

Minnesota-Indiana history

Series history: Indiana leads the season series 104-69.

Indiana leads the season series 104-69. Last meeting: Indiana beat Minnesota 82-72 Feb. 17, 2021 in Bloomington, the Hoosiers' fifth straight home win in the series. Indiana had five players in double figures, led by Trayce Jackson-Davis with 20 points and 10 rebounds. It turned out to be Archie Miller's final win at Indiana because the Hoosiers would lose their last six games under Miller, and he was fired at the end of the season.

Minnesota-Indiana most recent games

Minnesota's last game: The Gophers got thumped at home against Illinois on Tuesday night, falling 79-53. They had no answer for Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, who had 29 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. The Gophers shot just 35.5 percent from the field and made just 3-of-15 three-point shots.

The Gophers got thumped at home against Illinois on Tuesday night, falling 79-53. They had no answer for Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, who had 29 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. The Gophers shot just 35.5 percent from the field and made just 3-of-15 three-point shots. Indiana's last game: Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 27 points and had 12 rebounds and five blocked shots in leading the Hoosiers to a 67-51 win over the No. 13-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. It was Indiana's first win over a ranked team all season.

Meet the coaches

Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 11-3

Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 11-3 Meet Minnesota coach Ben Johnson: Coach Ben Johnson is in his first year at Minnesota after serving three years as an assistant at Xavier. The 40-year-old Johnson played at Minnesota, and was also an assistant there from 2013-18. He has a 10-2 career record thus far.

Projected starters

PROJECTED INDIANA STARTERS:

Trayce Jackson-Davis , 6-foot-9 junior forward: 19.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 60.3 FG%

, 6-foot-9 junior forward: 19.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 60.3 FG% Race Thompson , 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 10.8 points, 7.9 rebounds

, 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 10.8 points, 7.9 rebounds Miller Kopp, 6-7 senior forward: 7.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 37.2 3-point%

6-7 senior forward: 7.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 37.2 3-point% Parker Stewart , 6-5 senior guard: 7.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 45.3 3-point%

, 6-5 senior guard: 7.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 45.3 3-point% Xavier Johnson , 6-3 senior guard: 9.4 points, 4.1 assists

, 6-3 senior guard: 9.4 points, 4.1 assists PROJECTED MINNESOTA STARTERS:

Jamison Battle, 6-foot-7 sophomore forward: 18.2 points, 6.2 rebounds

6-foot-7 sophomore forward: 18.2 points, 6.2 rebounds Payton Willis, 6-4 senior guard: 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists

6-4 senior guard: 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists Luke Loewe , 6-4 senior guard: 7.6 points, 2.8 rebounds

, 6-4 senior guard: 7.6 points, 2.8 rebounds E.J. Stephens , 6-3 senior guard: 10.7 points, 3.5 rebounds

, 6-3 senior guard: 10.7 points, 3.5 rebounds Eric Curry, 6-9 senior+ forward: 8.3 points, 6.7 rebounds

Nuggets to know

Nuggets to know, Part 1: They say it's hard to win on the road, especially with a first-year coach and a revamped roster. Don't tell that to Minnesota. The Gophers are 5-0 away from home this season, winning all three true road games (Pittsburgh, Mississippi State and Michigan), plus two other neutral site games in November.

They say it's hard to win on the road, especially with a first-year coach and a revamped roster. Don't tell that to Minnesota. The Gophers are 5-0 away from home this season, winning all three true road games (Pittsburgh, Mississippi State and Michigan), plus two other neutral site games in November. Nuggets to know, Part 2: Trayce Jackson Davis had 27 points against Ohio State on Jan. 6, and now sits at 1,227 career points, good for 36th place all-time after passing Jeffrey Newton (1,203), Tom Coverdale (1,217) and Steve Downing (1,220) on Thursday night. For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, CLICK HERE

Trayce Jackson Davis had 27 points against Ohio State on Jan. 6, and now sits at 1,227 career points, good for 36th place all-time after passing Jeffrey Newton (1,203), Tom Coverdale (1,217) and Steve Downing (1,220) on Thursday night. For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, Nuggets to know, Part 3: Indiana has won five straight games against Minnesota at Assembly Hall, and getting the sixth will take a solid perfomance because the Gophers do a lot of good things on the defensive end. They rank seventh nationally and first in the conference in three-point defense. The Gophers have allowed just 236 attempts and 61 opponent threes through 12 games and just 25.8 percent. They also play solid defense without fouling. Minnesota ranks 10th nationally in fewest fouls and first in the Big Ten with 13.3 per game. The Gophers also rank second in the Big Ten in fewest turnovers and sixth nationally with 115.

Indiana has won five straight games against Minnesota at Assembly Hall, and getting the sixth will take a solid perfomance because the Gophers do a lot of good things on the defensive end. They rank seventh nationally and first in the conference in three-point defense. The Gophers have allowed just 236 attempts and 61 opponent threes through 12 games and just 25.8 percent. They also play solid defense without fouling. Minnesota ranks 10th nationally in fewest fouls and first in the Big Ten with 13.3 per game. The Gophers also rank second in the Big Ten in fewest turnovers and sixth nationally with 115. Nuggets to know, Part 4: If Minnesota's Payton Willis looks familiar to you, well, he should. The College of Charleston transfer used to play at Minnesota, too. He's had a well-traveled career. He played two seasons at Vanderbilt from 2016-18, then transferred to Minnesota. After sitting out a year, he averaged 8.9 points per game for the Gophers in the 2019-20 season but then transferred to Charleston for a year before returning to the Gophers after Johnson was hired. He has 1,022 career points.

Watch Race Thompson's full preview video

