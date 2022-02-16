LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Wisconsin in Real Time

Indiana is on a three-game losing streak, and they've run into a lot of desperate teams along the way. On Tuesday, they are the desperate team as they take on No. Wisconsin at Assembly Hall. Here is our live blog, where you can follow along with all the news and views in real time live from press row.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The stakes are high at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday night, as Indiana is trying to snap a three-game losing streak and No. 15 Wisconsin is looking to stay in the thick of the Big Ten race.

Welcome to our live blog, where we will keep you updated with all the news and views from the game in real time, right here from press row at center court. We'll add highlights as well, and toss in an opinion or two when warranted.

The most recent items are at the top, so just keep refreshing.

9:19 p.m. — Trayce Jackson-Davis has been in a bit of a slump the past two weeks, but he's playing with a ton of energy tonight. He's got seven points already, and two nice assists. Indiana leads 13-10. Parker Stewart and Michael Durr in now too for Indiana.

9:12 p.m. — A charging call on Brad Davison, and we head to the first media timeout with the score tied 8-8. Indiana 3-for-4 shooting so far, but three turnovers. The first sub off the bench for Indiana is freshman Tamar Bates, and not Parker Stewart.

9:10 p.m. — Tonight's officials are D.J. Carstensen, Courtney Green, Lewis Garrison.

9:08 p.m. — Four straight scores for Indiana, a pair of free throws by Trayce Jackson-Davis, two baskets by Race Thompson, one off of a nice pass from Trayce, and a dunk from Trayce, as well. Indiana leads, 8-6.

9:04 p.m. — Miller Kopp miscues on both ends of the floor to start the game, a bad pass into the post on offense, and getting lost on defense. Not the start he needed.

8:50 p.m. — The starters have been announced for Indiana, and Trey Galloway gets his third straight start, alongside Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp, Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

8:45 p.m. — The point spread has held steady all day. Indiana, despite its current three-game losing streak, is still a 3-point favorite.

8:40 p.m. — If you're looking for the game on TV, it's on ESPN2 tonight. Jason Benetti and Jay Bilas on the call.