Indiana Basketball Praised by Kentucky’s Mark Pope Ahead of Season
Indiana basketball begins a new era in 2025-26 under coach Darian DeVries, and a rival coach is high on the Hoosiers' revamped roster.
In the midst of answering a question about recruiting against Louisville coach Pat Kelsey on Monday, Kentucky coach Mark Pope slipped in a compliment about Indiana.
"The beauty of this deal is the rivalries, right?" Pope said. "And I've said this a lot, I think Indiana's gonna be way better. I think Louisville's getting way better. I think our in-conference rivals continue to get way better, and I love every second of it. It's how it's supposed to be."
Here's Pope's full answer, via Kentucky basketball reporter Dylan Ballard.
Indiana versus Kentucky was one of college basketball's best rivalries for decades, often featuring ranked matchups between two programs with 13 combined national championships.
But the teams haven't faced off since 2016, when former coach Tom Crean's Hoosiers defeated coach John Calipari's Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament. The two matchups prior to that came during Kentucky's run to the 2012 national title, as well as Indiana's upset of the top-ranked Wildcats, thanks to a buzzer-beater by Christian Watford.
The rivalry will be renewed this season, as Kentucky is scheduled to host Indiana at 7:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 13 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. The Wildcats are entering their second season under Pope, who led them to the Sweet 16 last season.
Pope brought in a six-man transfer class that's ranked No. 5 in the nation by 247Sports, as well as four freshmen who compile the nation's seventh-ranked recruiting class. Kentucky also returns last season's leading scorer, senior guard Otega Oweh, and begins the regular season on Nov. 4 at home against Nicholls.
After going 19-13 in former coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season, Indiana's roster is entirely different this season –– save for walk-ons Jordan Rayford and Ian Stephens. A good starting point to validate Pope's comments would be for DeVries to lead the Hoosiers back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023.
A few key players to watch include DeVries' son, Tucker, who averaged 14.9 points per game last season at West Virginia and was a two-time Missouri Valley Conference player of the year at Drake. Sam Houston State transfer guard Lamar Wilkerson is also expected to play a major role after scoring 20.5 points per game on 44.5% 3-point shooting last season.
DeVries and the Hoosiers have exhibition games against Marian on Oct. 17 and Baylor on Oct. 26 before opening the regular season on Nov. 5 against Alabama A&M at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.