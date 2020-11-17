Indiana Confirms Nonconference Schedule, Home Games to Start Without Fans

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana basketball officially confirmed its nonconference schedule on Tuesday afternoon.

The program also announced that its season will start without fans in attendance.

Below is the full press released from Indiana basketball:

IU Men's Basketball has finalized its seven-game non-conference schedule, which will tip-off Nov. 25 when Coach Archie Miller's team hosts Tennessee Tech.

The Hoosiers will play five of their non-conference games away from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Following the Tennessee Tech opener, the Hoosiers travel to Asheville, N.C., to participate in the re-located Maui Invitational Nov. 30-Dec. 2. Indiana will open the event with Providence Nov. 30, and then face either Texas or Davidson Dec. 1. North Carolina, UNLV, Stanford and Alabama round out the eight-team Maui Invitational field. The Hoosiers will also travel to Florida State for a Dec. 9 match-up with the Seminoles as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, and they'll square off with Butler in the Crossroads Classic in Bankers Life Fieldhouse Dec. 19. Sandwiched in between those two games is a second home contest, as IU will host North Alabama Dec. 13.

When the Hoosiers return to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the Tennessee Tech opener, though, there will be a very different look at IU's home venue. Consistent with IU Athletics' ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of students, coaches, staff, spectators and the local community, the Tennessee Tech and North Alabama games - along with all men's and women's basketball games scheduled at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall - will be played without fans indefinitely.

IU Athletics' decision is in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is consistent with what has transpired on all Big Ten campuses during the 2020 football season.

Fans who have purchased 2020-21 IU Men's Basketball season tickets through the IU Ticket Office can VISIT HERE to learn about their various options for refunding, transferring, and donating their payments.

IU Athletics will continue to work with local and state health officials, the Big Ten, and campus leadership to determine if and when fans will be permitted to attend men's and women's basketball games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall during the 2020-21 season.

While IU fans won't be in the stands to start the season for the men's or women's games, fans will have the opportunity to have their presence felt at both. IU Athletics is offering the chance to purchase a fan cutout for the upcoming men's and women's basketball seasons, with packages starting as low as $25. Premium packages include the option to have your cutout returned to you at season's end signed by either Men's Coach Archie Miller or Women's Coach Teri Moren. Fans will have the ability to choose their cutout location in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, and the cutout will be utilized for both the IU men's and women's basketball games. VISIT HERE for more information.

Related Stories: