Indiana Basketball Bolsters Backcourt With Veteran Transfer Justin Monden

On Tuesday, head coach Darian DeVries and his staff continued to put the finishing touches on their already-loaded 2026 transfer class by adding veteran guard Justin Monden to the mix (per Sam Kayser).

NEWS: Maryland Eastern Shore transfer Justin Monden has committed to Indiana, his agent Lenny Minaya of @fdmathletics_ told @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot guard played one season at UMES after playing two at Georgia Southwestern State. He averaged 6.0PPG, 1.6APG and 1.2RPG this season. pic.twitter.com/gcOJqqKEBf — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) May 12, 2026

Who is Indiana transfer commit Justin Monden?

A North Carolina native, Monden initially took his talents to Division II program Georgia Southwestern State University. In his sophomore campaign, he averaged 12.2 points while shooting a healthy 37.7 percent from deep (on relatively low volume) and hitting 88.4 percent of his free throws. He tacked on 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

In the 2025 offseason, Monden made the jump to Division I, transferring to Maryland Eastern Shore for his junior campaign. In 2025-26, he averaged 6.0 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 20.8 minutes per game.

Indiana transfer commit Justin Monden scouting report

Nov 14, 2025; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks guard Justin Monden (12) dribbles against the Creighton Bluejays during the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

At 6-foot flat, Monden is an undersized guard, but makes up for it with athleticism and heart. He has solid burst with his first step and is an all-around impressive athlete laterally, which allows him to quickly put defenders on their heels. Most comfortable off the bounce, Monden enjoys getting to his midrange pull-up or putting up a floater near the rack.

He is a so-so three-point shooter, but he isn’t very comfortable off the catch. Somewhat surprisingly, Monden is probably at his best from deep also off the bounce. to take those off the dribble. As a facilitator, Monden can set the table for others in ball-screen action or transition.

Defensively, his smaller stature can make life difficult at times, but he does have tremendously quick hands, a strong motor and he anticipates well. On the glass, he’s fairly solid for his position (especially at his size).

How will Maryland Eastern Shore transfer Justin Monden fit at Indiana?

The Hoosiers’ backcourt is already busy. Transfers Markus Burton (Notre Dame), Jaeden Mustaf (Georgia Tech) and Bryce Lindsay (Villanova) appear poised to control the lion’s share of minutes at the guard positions while any tick left will likely go to incoming freshman Prince-Alexander Moody.

That leaves Monden with a behind-the-scenes role. Expect the senior guard to put his skill set to use by pushing the aforementioned players in practice.

Also, with his three years of collegiate experience, Monden should be a strong veteran presence for the Hoosiers. And if any time arises in which Monden is needed on the floor, he’ll undoubtedly be more than serviceable.