Indiana Basketball Schedule Takeaways: 3 Early Reactions to the Hoosiers’ Big Ten Slate

On Tuesday, the Big Ten released 2026-27 conference opponents for each squad in the league. Indiana, which has drawn headlines for its tremendous offseason, is expected to take a colossal step forward next campaign.



And with the Big Ten schedule the Hoosiers have lined up, their trek for a top-four finish appears to be feasible.

Indiana’s 2026-27 Big Ten opponents

Where we'll be & who we'll see in the B1G. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Zb5OrSXkeQ — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 12, 2026

Home: Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC



Away: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Washington, Wisconsin



Home & Away: Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue

3 takeaways from Indiana’s 2026-27 Big Ten basketball opponents

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Darian Devries shouts instructions to his team against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Hoosiers get the Big Ten’s projected top three teams at home

At the college level, home-court advantage is a massive element in influencing the outcome of contests. The Hoosiers are going to be the team to beat more often than not in their 2026-27 matchups. But, if they were to play Illinois, Michigan or Michigan State on the road, they’d need a near miracle to triumph.

Fortunately, Indiana gets every member of that trio – which many expect to be in a tier of their own next year – in Bloomington and only in Bloomington (scheduled to play Illinois, Michigan and Michigan State just once next year).

The 2026-27 West Coast road trip is a favorable draw

Since the Big Ten added UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington a few seasons ago, the welcome road-trip draw for the rest of the league has been at Oregon and Washington.



Each season, it flip-flops. If a club went to Los Angeles one season, then it goes to the Pacific Northwest the next. And since the Hoosiers saw UCLA and USC this past campaign, they’ll now see Oregon and Washington in the Northwest in 2026-27.

Considering the Bruins and Trojans will each very likely be preseason top-25 squads and the Ducks and Huskies may not even sniff that territory, it’s certainly the best year to be staying away from Los Angeles.

Indiana may sweep the season series with Purdue

The 2022-2023 season is the only time the Hoosiers have swept the Boilermakers in the past decade. But this year, between a loaded roster and Darian DeVries having a year of league experience under his belt, Indiana finally has the pieces to knock off Purdue twice.

On the flip side, with the Boilermakers’ veteran trio of Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn out of West Lafayette, it may be a “down” year for Matt Painter and his crew.