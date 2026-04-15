Indiana Adds Top-15 Transfer Aiden Sherrell to Supercharge Loaded 2026 Class

Darian DeVries’ recruiting prowess cannot be questioned. In the past three days, Indiana’s 2026-27 roster went from three freshmen and returning forward Trent Sisley – not exactly an optimistic outlook – to an experienced juggernaut.



The latest addition (according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports): Alabama big man Aiden Sherrell, who is tabbed as the No. 11 player in this portal class, per 247 Sports.

Why Aiden Sherrell’s Commitment Elevates Indiana’s 2026 Roster Ceiling

NEWS: Alabama transfer Aiden Sherrell, one of the top bigs in the portal, has committed to Indiana, a source told @On3.



The 6-10 sophomore averaged 11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game this season. Former McDonald’s All-American.https://t.co/egOWxcwhnh https://t.co/TNdCLmC3Bb pic.twitter.com/f2X8mXKaQn — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 15, 2026

Before Sherrell even pledged to the Hoosiers, they already had the No. 2 transfer class in the nation – and, mind you, he’s now their top-rated recruit. The 6-foot-11, 255-pound forward will pair with SMU transfer Samet Yigitoglu to give Indiana one of the premier one-two frontcourt punches in the Big Ten.

Evidently, it took DeVries just one season in the Big Ten to recognize that the league is predicated on physicality and sheer force. The Hoosiers didn’t have nearly enough of that last year, and they paid the price on the boards and the glass. Heading into the next campaign, that shouldn’t be a problem. Here’s everything to know about Sherrell:

Who is Aiden Sherrell?

Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) defends Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell (22) during the second half of NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 round at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 27, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A highly-sought after recruit in the class of 2024, Sherrell played his amateur hoops at Prolific Prep before taking his talents to Alabama. With the Crimson Tide, he played sparingly as a freshman, averaging just 3.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 8.8 minutes.

But he took the sophomore leap in 2025-26, earning a spot in the starting lineup and averaging 11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and a startling 2.2 blocks in just 23.9 minutes per game.

Indiana transfer Aiden Sherrell scouting report

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Aiden Sherrell (22) dunks past Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Luke Bamgboye (9) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Offensively, Sherrell can wear many hats. Between his size, length and athleticism, Sherrell is naturally a walking lob threat and a big-time presence around the basket. He isn’t a dominant post-up player, but he’s capable.

He can play in the dunker spot, in ball-screen action or he can space the floor. This past year, he hit 0.8 threes per game on a healthy clip of 33.8 percent.



Sherrell’s long-distance ability isn’t a game-changer in itself, but his jumper is just respectable enough that it pulls opposing bigs away from the hoop, creating driving lanes that teammates can attack. (More on how fellow Hoosiers will flourish with Sherrell on the floor shortly.)

Big Man is a 🪣



Career-high 22 points for Aiden Sherrell at State. #RTR pic.twitter.com/d1ivTKr1Ry — Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) January 14, 2026

Defensively, there aren’t many better shot-deterrers than Sherrell. Again, 2.2 blocks in 23.9 minutes per game is practically unfathomable, yet that doesn’t even do Sherrell justice. He impacts an unquantifiable number of shots as a help defender and he’s excellent in wall-up situations against back-to-the-basket bigs. Also, of note, he fouled just 2.1 times per game – a wildly impressive digit for a big man constantly hunting shots to send back.

How will Aiden Sherrell fit at Indiana?

DeVries isn’t just getting high-level talent, but he’s getting pieces that fit. Sherrell slots into that other frontcourt spot along with Yigitoglu, which, theoretically, instantly makes the Hoosiers one of the best rebounding and rim-protecting units in the conference.

The Block and the Bucket.



Sherrell is a monster right now! #RTR pic.twitter.com/y18r0XhpAE — Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) February 22, 2026

Offensively, Sherrell must continue to be a threat from deep to help with spacing (Yigitoglu is a non-shooter). If he can do that – and there’s no reason to expect he won’t – downhill-oriented guards Markus Burton and Jaeden Mustaf will thrive.

In turn, Sherrell should get a healthy number of dump-off dunks or lobs from his slashing teammates while he’ll also pair well with Burton in pick-and-roll situations.