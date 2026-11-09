USC vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11

The Indiana Hoosiers continue to find ways to squeak out wins, beating Michigan and Minnesota in overtime in back-to-back weeks.

They remain one of the top-ranked teams in the country, but they have a tough test against a legitimate opponent in Week 11 when they host the USC Trojans.

USC is 7-2 on the year and 4-2 in Big Ten play, still very much alive for a spot in the Conference Championship Game and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big Ten showdown.

USC vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

USC +7.5 (-112)

Indiana -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline

USC +230

Indiana -285

Total

OVER 49.5 (-110)

UNDER 49.5 (-108)

USC vs. Indiana How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 14

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

USC record: 7-2 (4-2 in Big Ten)

Indiana record: 8-1 (5-1 in Big Ten)

USC vs. Indiana Betting Trends

USC is 3-6 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 5-4 in USC games this season

Indiana is 1-8 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 6-3 in Indiana games this season

USC vs. Indiana Key Player to Watch

Jayden Maiava, QB - USC Trojans

Jayden Maiava has been fantastic for the Trojans this season. He has completed 66.9% of passes for 2,524 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He's coming off an effective performance against Ohio State, where he threw for 222 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. This USC team will go as far as Maiava can take them.

USC vs. Indiana Prediction and Best Bet

I'm not a believer in this Indiana team, and the Hoosiers have proven over the past few weeks that they aren't the same team that won the National Championship a year ago. Jayden Maiava is the best player in this game, and that's enough for me to want to back the Trojans as underdogs. As a whole, USC ranks seventh in adjusted EPA per play and third in offensive success rate, including ranking second in dropback success rate.

That's going to go well for USC with the Indiana secondary being one of its weakest units, ranking 28th in opponent EPA per pass.

Give me the points with the Trojans.

Pick: USC +7.5 (-112) via BetMGM

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets when you create a new BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use our exclusive bonus code for BetMGM ‘SI1550’, make a minimum $10 deposit, and place your first bet. If you lose, you will receive your full wager back in the form of bonus bets. You’ll also get a guaranteed $50 bonus bet, win or lose.

Using the same code in MI, NJ, PA, or WV will unlock a ‘bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if you win’ offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.