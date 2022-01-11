Indiana's Xavier Johnson, Rob Phinisee Return For 'Point Guard Podcast' on Tuesday Night

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Fresh off one of their best collective games of the season, Indiana guards Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee are back on the air Tuesday night for Episode 6 of the "Point Guard Podcast'' on HoosiersNow.com.

The podcast will air online at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be seen live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. The links to watch are below. The podcast is hosted by Sports Illustrated Indiana publisher Tom Brew.

There's going to be plenty to talk about with Johnson and Phinisee. The 12-3 Hoosiers won two huge Big Ten home games last week against Ohio State and Minnesota, with Johnson and Phinisee leading the way against the Gophers with 14 and 13 points respectively.

Johnson, a transfer from Pittsburgh, has started all 15 games for the Hoosiers and is averaging 9.7 points and a team-high 4.7 assists per game. He's scored in double figures in seven games.

Phinisee, a senior from Lafayette, Ind., has played well off the bench for the Hoosiers, especially in the past few weeks. He's been averaging 8.0 points in the past five game and is shooting 42.9 percent from three-point range during that stretch. He hit four three-pointers in the first half against Minnesota.

Here are the links for how to watch online:

Watch the podcast on Facebook

The first thing you should do on Facebook is like our page. That's where you see all of our great football and basketball content all year, and it's where the Facebook Live! version of the podcast shows up. It's at Facebook.com/SportsIllustratedIndiana. Just CLICK HERE to get to the page, and then hit LIKE.

Watch the podcast on YouTube

This is our new Sports Illustrated Indiana YouTube page, and in the coming days and weeks, all of our video content will wind up there, too. To land on the page, CLICK HERE

Watch the podcast on Twitter

The first thing you should do on Twitter is follow Sports Illustrated Indiana publisher Tom Brew. Just CLICK HERE to follow Tom, and that's where the the podcast will go live at 7 p.m. ET

Watch Episode 5 of 'Point Guard Podcast'

Here is the full 30-minute video of the ''Point Guard Podcast,'' recorded on Dec. 16, with a great review of the Hoosiers' first two Big Ten games.

Related stories on Indiana basketball