Indiana's Xavier Johnson, Rob Phinisee Return For 'Point Guard Podcast' on Tuesday Night
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Fresh off one of their best collective games of the season, Indiana guards Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee are back on the air Tuesday night for Episode 6 of the "Point Guard Podcast'' on HoosiersNow.com.
The podcast will air online at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be seen live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. The links to watch are below. The podcast is hosted by Sports Illustrated Indiana publisher Tom Brew.
There's going to be plenty to talk about with Johnson and Phinisee. The 12-3 Hoosiers won two huge Big Ten home games last week against Ohio State and Minnesota, with Johnson and Phinisee leading the way against the Gophers with 14 and 13 points respectively.
Johnson, a transfer from Pittsburgh, has started all 15 games for the Hoosiers and is averaging 9.7 points and a team-high 4.7 assists per game. He's scored in double figures in seven games.
Phinisee, a senior from Lafayette, Ind., has played well off the bench for the Hoosiers, especially in the past few weeks. He's been averaging 8.0 points in the past five game and is shooting 42.9 percent from three-point range during that stretch. He hit four three-pointers in the first half against Minnesota.
