Race Thompson Leaves Door Open For Return to Indiana For 6th Season

Race Thompson left the door open for a return to Indiana next year, but there is still unfinished business this season, starting with Thursday's game with Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament. He wants an NCAA Tournament bid, something he's never experienced before.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Before Race Thompson started his Senior Night speech last Wednesday, a handful of fans chimed in with a "one more year, one more year'' chant.

There was nothing but finality in his speech, and his emotions got the best of him several times, especially when thanking his parents and teammates.

It sure looked like an Assembly Hall goodbye.

But on Tuesday, when the fifth-year senior from Plymouth, Minn., met with the media prior to the Big Ten Tournament starting in Indianapolis, Thompson hinted that he hasn't made any decisions yet and could very well return to Indiana for one more season.

He does have a year of eligibility left because last year didn't count because of COVID-19. He can move on, return to Indiana or, perish the thought, transfer to another school without sitting out.

"I haven't made any decision yet if I'm leaving or if I'm coming back. Either/or, it's up in the air,'' Thompson said. "Yeah, it was emotional because I'm in the unknown. Coming off an emotional game, the feelings I had toward my teammates, toward my managers, toward my coaches, toward the fans is really. ... If that was my last game in Assembly Hall, it's definitely an emotional one.

"But again, it's very possible I could be coming back. Again, it's just really up in the air.''

Thompson came to Indiana in in 2017 and was a Tom Crean recruit. He was injured and redshirted his first year, and played only nine games — and scored six points — in the 2018-19 season. He averaged 3.7 points per game the following year, and became a starter last year, averaging 9.1 points and 6.2 rebounds a game.

He has emerged this year under Mike Woodson, expanding his game. He has averaged 11.8 points and 7.7 rebounds and has had nine double-digit rebounding games.

He's been even better down the stretch. In the past 11 games, he is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds and has been arguably Indiana's best player, along with point guard Xavier Johnson.

He's certainly a fan favorite at Indiana, and would be welcomed back with open arms. But that's all down the road, because there is still unfinished business this year. The Hoosiers, 18-12 on the season, are still trying to get into the NCAA Tournament, something that Thompson has never experienced before.

He'd like to change that. The NCAA talk swirls around everyone, and the topic never goes away.

"You can't really avoid it,'' Thompson said. "It's what we do. We play college basketball. We watch college basketball all day. If you're watching the game, you're hearing about it and everything.

"Again, and I've said it before, we know what we have to do in order to get where we want to go, which is to the NCAA Tournament. We're going to Indy to win the Big Ten Tournament, and we all believe we can do that. We've just got to figure out a way to finish these games. We see it. I heard Trayce (Jackson-Davis) say that pressure is a privilege, and it really is. We're really excited to get to Indy.''

Indiana had a couple of chances to clinch a bid last week, but lost a double-digit lead at home against Rutgers and then lost a 69-67 nailbiter at Purdue on Saturday. They played well enough to win both nights, but just couldn't close out either game down the stretch.

Close, but no cigar. Again. It's been a disturbing trend for the Hoosiers all year.

"You could say that about a lot of games this season. We're really in most of the games right up until the end,'' Thompson said. "We know we can beat these teams. We've just got to really figure out a way to beat them.

I wouldn't say (playing well against Purdue) gave us confidence because we didn't win the game, but we know we can play with anybody in the country on any given night. I don't think that's new based off our last game. I mean, we all know that.''

Indiana's opportunity to secure a bid comes on Thursday, when it takes on Michigan in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. The Hoosiers and Wolverines play the first game of the day, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Jackson-Davis, his running mate in the post for Indiana, understands the must-win aspect of Thursday's game as well. Making the NCAA Tournament is the goal, and has been from the beginning.

"It's a must-win because Michigan at the same time, nothing's set in stone, especially with all these upsets that are happening in these conference tournaments with the mid-major teams,'' Jackson-Davis said. "We've still got to go out and prepare, but we're trying to go win the tournament.

"Michigan is the first team on our schedule. We've got to worry about them. They're playing really well. They just beat Ohio State, who's a great team, at Ohio State. So we're going to have to go out there and fight and try to get a W. I think everyone in our locker room knows how much we need this game, and they're willing to do anything to win. We know where we stand, and we know that we have to go get this one.''

Watch the full Race Thompson interview

Related stories on Indiana basketball