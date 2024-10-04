Indiana Makes Top 4 For 5-Star Bryson Tiller
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana is among the finalists for five-star recruit Bryson Tiller.
Tiller narrowed his choices to four schools: Indiana, Kansas, Auburn and Georgia Tech, as first reported by Eric Bossi. He has taken official visits to each of these schools, including a trip to Bloomington for Indiana's game against Kansas in December 2023.
Tiller is a 6-foot-9, 240-pound power forward out of Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Ga. He's a five-star recruit ranked No. 16 in the class of 2025, No. 5 among power forwards and No. 4 in Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
During 17 regular season games with Overtime Elite in 2023-24, Tiller averaged 12.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.6 blocks across 28.1 minutes per game. He shot 46.1% from the field, 68.5% from the free throw line and 20% (4 for 20) from 3-point range.
Here is Bossi's scouting report on Tiller.
"One of the most polished frontcourt players in the class of 2025, Tiller has great positional size, a strong frame and the type of skill you would want to see in a modern day four man. Capable of operating on the block or facing out to the three-point line, Tiller is a versatile scorer. He's got broad shoulders, long arms and good functional athleticism in tight spots that he uses to score over and through defenders at the rim. He makes jump hooks, is a good passer out of the post and doesn't get sped up. While the range on his jump shot extends to beyond 20 feet, there are times where Tiller can settle for jumpers rather than playing to his size advantage. He's continuing to work on his ball handling and could really flourish if he becomes a more dedicated rebounder."
Indiana's 2025 recruiting class currently consists of one player, Trent Sisley, a four-star forward who attends Montverde Academy in Florida and spent the previous three seasons with Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City, Ind.
Indiana recently missed out on five-star recruit Jalen Haralson, who picked Notre Dame. The Hoosiers made the final three for five-star shooting guard Braylon Mullins, who is also considering UConn and North Carolina. Indiana also hosted official visits this fall with five-star point guard Mikel Brown Jr. and four-star center Eric Reibe.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- JALEN HARALSON PICKS NOTRE DAME: Indiana’s recruitment of Jalen Haralson fell short as the five-star prospect picked Notre Dame over the Hoosiers and Michigan State. CLICK HERE
- TRENT SISLEY COMMITS TO INDIANA: Trent Sisley announced on Monday that he intends to play basketball at Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- BRAYLON MULLINS NAMES TOP 3: The Greenfield, Ind., standout narrowed his list of schools to three on Tuesday and the Hoosiers made the cut. CLICK HERE
- 2024-25 SCHEDULE: Here's the 2024-25 Indiana men's basketball schedule, including game times, location and television designations. CLICK HERE