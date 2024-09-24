Indiana Is Among Three Finalists For Standout Basketball Recruit Braylon Mullins
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Recruiting news continues to be promising for the Indiana men’s basketball program.
On Tuesday, highly touted basketball recruit Braylon Mullins narrowed his list of possible schools to three: Indiana, Connecticut and North Carolina. This was reported by Joe Tipton of On3.com.
The Greenfield, Ind., native visited Indiana over the weekend of Sept. 21. He was part of a trio of Hoosiers to visit that weekend. Trent Sisley and Eric Reibe were the other two recruits who were on-campus at the same time.
Sisley committed to the Hoosiers on Monday. Mullins told stockrisers.com that he would make his decision in late October or early November.
Mullins is considered a four-star prospect by On3’s Industry Top Basketball Recruits and ranked 35th nationally by the website. An elite-level shooter, he converted 43% of his 3-point attempts at Greenfield-Central in 2024. During his sophomore season, Mullins drained 47% of his 3-point shots.
Mullins’ star began to rise in 2023. After getting initial mid-major offers in the summer of 2023, Mullins’ successful season with the AAU Indiana Elite team during the same summer garnered the attention of higher profile programs.
High-major programs began to consistently offer Mullins starting in August 2023. Indiana offered in September 2023. Another successful summer season in 2024 further raised Mullins’ profile.
Playing for the Indiana Elite AAU team, Mullins was one of 11 players nationwide named to the adidas 3SSB Spring All-Circuit first team. With a 13-0 record, Mullins averaged 19.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 50.8% from the field.
While some high-profile in-state recruits have moved away from traditional high schools to play at basketball-oriented academies or boarding schools, Mullins has stayed at Greenfield-Central, located east of Indianapolis. Mullins averaged 25 points for the Cougars in 2024 as a junior as Greenfield-Central finished 24-1, its best-ever record.
Mullins is a candidate for Indiana’s Mr. Basketball award in 2025.
Mullins listed his top 10 candidates during the summer. Besides Indiana, Alabama, Connecticut, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Purdue and Tennessee were on his list.
In addition to Sisley’s commitment on Monday, another highly touted recruit – Jalen Haralson – included Indiana among his final three schools. Haralson, who plays at La Lumiere Academy in LaPorte, Ind., will make his college choice on Wednesday.
