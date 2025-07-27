Indiana Basketball Makes Final 6 For Nation's No. 3 Center Recruit
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana men's basketball is among six finalists for one of the top big men in the class of 2026.
Davion Adkins, a four-star center from Dallas, will consider the Hoosiers along with Auburn, Rutgers, UCLA, Houston and Kansas. He hasn't set a date for his commitment. Adkins plans to visit each of his six final options, with Indiana up first Sept. 13, according to Peegs.com.
The 6-foot-9, 205-pound Adkins is a top-40 player in his class by both 247Sports and On3 Sports. He's ranked as the No. 3 center by 247Sports and No. 5 power forward by On3 Sports. Adkins will play his senior season for Prolific Prep in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Here's 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein's evaluation of Adkins ...
"Adkins is one of the most naturally talented frontcourt prospects in the class of 2026," Finkelstein wrote, "and while his tools have been glaring for some time now, he's just starting to turn potential into production at a more consistent rate. A long and athletic southpaw, Adkins is every bit of his listed 6-foot-8 with a massive 7-foot-2 wingspan, and huge hands.
"He's a bouncy vertical athlete and major lob threat who can rise-up for emphatic finishes. He also has soft natural touch and clear long-term shooting potential that should eventually allow him to stretch the floor both vertically and to the arc."
Though Indiana has just one commitment in its 2026 recruiting class — four-star combo guard Prince-Alexander Moody — the Hoosiers have enjoyed a successful week with rising senior prospects.
In addition to Adkins, the Hoosiers are finalists for five-star guard Taylen Kinney, five-star forward Anthony Thompson and four-star power forward Latrell Allmond.
