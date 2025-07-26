Indiana Basketball Among 7 Finalists for Top 10 Recruit Anthony Thompson
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana men's basketball continues to find itself in the mix for elite recruits in the class of 2026.
Anthony Thompson, a five-star wing from Hudson, Ohio, included the Hoosiers among his final seven schools in an announcement Thursday. Thompson is also considering Purdue, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, Kentucky and North Carolina.
The 6-foot-8, 185-pound Thompson is ranked No. 8 overall in his class by On3 Sports and Rivals, No. 9 by 247Sports and No. 14 by ESPN. He's the consensus best player in Ohio.
According to On3 Sports recruiting insider Joe Tipton, Thompson has made unofficial visits to Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State and Kentucky.
Indiana head coach Darian DeVries and assistant coach Drew Adams have been Thompson's primary contacts in Bloomington.
"We’ve been in talks a lot," Thompson told Tipton. "Coach Adams, Coach DeVries, all of them. I’m starting to build a good relationship with them."
Here's 247Sports' scouting report on Thompson, who turns 17 in August and has a 7-foot-2 wingspan.
"A skilled lefty forward with extreme shot-making potential, and length to match, Thompson is a tremendously gifted offensively prospect," 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein writes. "The southpaw leans back into a high release that is virtually unblocked and allows him to make tough shots with very little separation. He’s capable of making both threes and pull-ups in bunches and is already a potential shooter.
"The overlap of that length and shooting ability is very rare, especially for such a young player. While his core competency is his ability to make jumpers, we’re gradually starting to see him put more pressure on the rim. He has a terrific right hand in the paint and also the ability to decelerate and maneuver the paint with euros and long strides."
Indiana's 2026 recruiting class, the first full group under DeVries, currently holds just one commitment: Prince-Alexander Moody, a four-star combo guard from Forestville, Maryland.
The Hoosiers are in contention for several elite 2026 prospects, including the nation's top point guard, Taylen Kinney, and top 40 recruit Latrell Allmond, a 6-foot-8, 225-pound power forward.
