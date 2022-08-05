Jamie Kaiser Jr. to Announce College Decision Aug. 7

One of Indiana's top recruiting targets in the class of 2023 will make his decision on Sunday, Aug. 7

Four-star shooting guard Jamie Kaiser Jr. announced on Friday that Indiana, Maryland and Virginia are the three finalists competing for his talents. Kaiser previously visited Maryland and Virginia, but he made his most recent official visit to the Indiana campus on July 25.

Indiana recruiting target Jamie Kaiser Jr. poses with coach Mike Woodson during his official visit to Indiana on July 25. Jamie Kaiser Jr.

“Coach (Mike) Woodson is obviously a legend in the game," Kaiser said in an interview with recruiting website On3. His knowledge of the game is at a different level even for people who have been around the game for a long time. The visit I took there was awesome. I was able to get a better grasp on what playing basketball at Indiana is and it’s insane! Coach thinks that I can be part of something that will grow to what IU was like in its prime. Coach (Brian) Walsh and (Kenya) Hunter have been recruiting me very hard too.”

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard is ranked No. 73 on 247Sports and No. 139 on Rivals, and On3 considers Kaiser one of the biggest risers in his class, moving all the way up to No. 37 in their rankings. Kaiser plays AAU basketball for New World on the Adidas 3SSB circuit.

He is a strong 3-point shooter, averaging 20.7 points per game at Bishop Ireton last season. He once considered a collegiate football career at quarterback, but announced in April that he is 100 percent committed to basketball.

Kaiser recently announced that he will finish his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Current Indiana guard Tamar Bates took a similar route, playing his senior season at IMG.

If he chooses Indiana, Kaiser will join a pair of four-star recruits committed in the class of 2023. Gabe Cupps, a point guard from Centerville, Ohio is ranked No. 96, and Jakai Newton, a combo guard from Covington, Ga. is ranked No. 66, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Maryland currently has one commit for the 2023 class, Jahnathan Lamothe, a three-star shooting guard from Baltimore, Md. Kevin Willard is taking over as the head coach of Maryland for the 2022-2023 season after 12 seasons at Seton Hall.

“The staff is new but they have recruited me extremely hard and I’ve felt the love from them for a while," Kaiser told On3. Coach Willard said I will be in a large role from day one and thinks I can handle it. I’ve gone to Maryland games since first grade so I know what Maryland looks like at its highest.”

Virginia coach Tony Bennett has secured one commitment in the Kaiser's class, a 6-foot-9 center named Blake Buchanan from Idaho, who is a three-star recruit ranked just outside the top 100.

“Coach (Tony) Bennett has produced pros, especially at the big guard position," Kaiser told On3. "That’s something he really preached to me and my family. I really like his staff and what they’re all about. When I took the visit with my mom, she really enjoyed it and I was able to talk to the players too. Coach really likes the way I defend and shoot and thinks I could fit right in.”

