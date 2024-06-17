Indiana Basketball Releases Jersey Numbers for 2024-25 Season
It's time to start looking ahead to the 2024-25 Indiana basketball season. On Monday, the Hoosiers released the jersey numbers for the roster.
Indiana is coming off a 19-14 campaign last season, finishing sixth in the Big Ten standings with a 10-10 mark in league play. In the offseason, coach Mike Woodson and his staff recruited hard from the NCAA transfer portal, bringing some big-time players to Bloomington.
Will that help the Hoosiers get back to the top of the Big Ten and re-establish their place on the national stage? We'll find out soon enough.
Until then, here's a look at Indiana's 2024-25 men's basketball roster, along with jersey numbers.
2024-25 Indiana basketball roster
#0 G Jakai Newton — redshirt freshman
#1 G Myles Rice — redshirt sophomore
#2 G Gabe Cupps — sophomore
#3 G Anthony Leal — redshirt senior
#5 F Malik Reneau — junior
#8 F Bryson Tucker — freshman
#9 G Kanaan Carlyle — sophomore
#10 F Luke Goode — senior
#11 C Oumar Ballo — redshirt senior
#12 C Langdon Hatton — senior
#21 F Mackenzi Mgbako — sophomore
#32 G Trey Galloway — redshirt senior
Related stories on Indiana basketball
IU DROPS SUMMER HYPE VIDEO: The Hoosiers are putting in plenty of work this summer in an effort to get back to the top of the Big Ten. This weekend, Indiana released a hype video, showing off this year's summer workouts. CLICK HERE
XAVIER JOHNSON REFLECTS ON INDIANA: Thursday, former Indiana guard Xavier Johnson had a pre-draft workout with the Indiana Pacers. He reflected on his time with the Hoosiers and what he learned from coach Mike Woodson. CLICK HERE
ANSWERING FAN QUESTIONS ABOUT IU BASKETBALL: With roster movement around college basketball settling down and summer workouts beginning, it's time to answer some fan-submitted questions about Indiana's fourth season under coach Mike Woodson.CLICK HERE