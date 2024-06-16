WATCH: Indiana Basketball Drops Summer Workout Hype Video
Indiana isn't resting this summer. The Hoosiers are determined to return to the top of the Big Ten in the 2024-25 season and are putting in plenty of work in an effort to get there.
Over the weekend, the Indiana men's basketball program released a hype video of the team's summer workouts. It's all about strength and conditioning right now, as a basketball court was nowhere in sight during the video.
Indiana finished last season with a 19-14 record and a 10-10 mark in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers fell short of reaching the NCAA Tournament and finished sixth in the conference standings.
The offseason has been full of changes, though. Coach Mike Woodson and his staff have brought in a monster class from the transfer portal, landing former Arizona big man Oumar Ballo — arguably the top name from the transfer portal during the offseason.
Indiana is also bringing in former Stanford guard Kanaan Carlyle, former Illinois guard Luke Goode and former Washington State guard Myles Rice. Additionally, the Hoosiers landed a commitment from top-30 high school prospect Bryson Tucker, a five-star talent, per 247Sports.
We're still months away from the first tipoff of the 2024-25 college basketball season. But a lot of work has to be done in the offseason. Indiana is working hard to re-establish itself as one of the powers in the sport.
