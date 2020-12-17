Big Ten Adds Game Times, TV to Indiana's Schedule for January

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — We already know who Indiana is playing during its difficult 20-game Big Ten schedule, but on Thursday the league added game times and TV designations to many of the games on their January schedule.

January is a brutal month for the Hoosiers, who play only three of their eight games at home. Here is the complete January schedule;

Jan. 4 – Maryland at INDIANA, 8 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Jan. 7 — Indiana at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Jan. 10 — Indiana at Nebraska, Time TBA (TV: Big Ten Network)

Jan. 14 – Purdue at INDIANA, 7 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Jan. 17 — Indiana at Michigan State, Noon/3:30 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)

Jan. 21 — Indiana at Iowa, TIME TBA (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Jan. 24 — Rutgers at INDIANA, Time TBA (TV: Big Ten Network)

Jan. 30 — Indiana at Michigan, 1 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)

Indiana has one more nonconference game before the league schedule starts on Dec. 23. The Hoosiers play Butler on Saturday in the annual Crossover Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Hoosiers have two Big Ten games in December, hosting Northwestern on Dec. 23 to begin the league season, and then they travel to Illinois on Dec. 26.

Indiana is 4-2 thus far in 2020, and has played a very difficult schedule that should prepare them well for league play, especially considering the Hoosiers only get seven nonconference games this year because of the shortened season. Indiana has had two easy wins at home against Tennessee Tech and North Alabama, and beat Providence and Stanford in the Maui Invitational at Asheville, N.C.

The two losses have come to Texas in the Maui event and at Florida State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Texas (6-1) is currently ranked No. 11 in the country in this week's Associated Press poll and Florida State (4-0) is ranked No. 15. Indiana has the fifth-toughest schedule in the country among Power 5 schools at the moment, according to the KenPom.com rankings.